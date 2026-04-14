Kenya's boxing revolution is not coming; it is already here

Audio By Vocalize

Light Fly Weight's Tonny Muoki (left) of Kangemi Boxing Club and Fredrick Kamau of Thailand Boxing Club during Nairobi 5th League at New Trade Market, Githurai on December 14, 2024. [File, Standard]

I have been watching Kenyan boxing for a long time. Long enough to have seen the false dawns, lost talent, federation politics that strangled momentum just as it was building. So when I tell you that something is genuinely different right now, I need you to understand that I am not easily impressed.

Last weekend, the country hosted two boxing events on consecutive nights. On Friday, April 3, the Edge Convention Centre in South C hosted a 10-bout with five belts on the line and John Juma headlining against Tanzania's Charles Chilala for the WBA Africa Gold Super Lightweight title.

Also on that card was Fatuma Zarika, 40 years old, hungry, and operating under a new coach, winning her third consecutive bout against Tanzania's Flora Machela, with her WBC world title firmly in her sights.

24 hours later, Kasarani Indoor Arena erupted as 21-year-old Portifas Odipo Majembe stopped Dandora fighter Mbavu Destroyer in the fourth round of a fight the President had pledged money toward, and MPs had bought tickets for. The arena was heaving. At one point, fans had to be pushed back from the ring.

That is one story, told in two acts, about a sport that Kenyans have always loved and never stopped believing in, even when those running it gave them every reason to walk away. The audience was never the problem. It has never been. What was missing was leadership, investment, and the imagination to see what boxing could be in this country if handled properly.

Consider Zarika. She is 40. She has three fights planned for 2026. She beat Flora Machela of Tanzania on Good Friday, their third meeting, her third victory, and she left the venue talking about a new coach and a sharper performance next time. That is not a woman winding down. That is a woman who knows exactly what she wants: her WBC world title back. If she gets through Kirsty Hill of Britain, she will be in a world title fight.

Rayton Okwiri, the Commonwealth middleweight champion, is not far behind her. Two Kenyan boxers simultaneously in world title contention would be the biggest story in Kenyan sport in years. We are closer to that than people realise.

But let me say something that needs to be said plainly: Oga Obina deserves enormous credit for what he built at Kasarani. Taking an online feud between two young men from working-class backgrounds and converting it into a sold-out national spectacle with presidential attention, parliamentary buy-in, celebrity presence, and wall-to-wall media coverage is not luck.

It is vision, nerve, and serious promotional competence. Obina is already planning a second event. Good. Kenya needs more operators of exactly his calibre. These people understand that the hunger for boxing in this country is enormous, that the commercial opportunity is real, and that execution is everything. He has shown what becomes possible when promotion is done with genuine ambition and respect for the audience.

Meanwhile, the global backdrop has never been more favourable. Tyson Fury fought Arslanbek Makhmudov on Netflix in London. Naoya Inoue defends his undisputed junior featherweight title in Tokyo next month. Usyk meets Rico Verhoeven in Egypt in May.

Every one of those fights will be streamed in Kenya. The appetite for world-class boxing is not something we need to manufacture. It already exists. The only question has always been whether we can create a domestic product worthy of that appetite.

Kenya is not a sleeping giant in boxing. It is a giant that has been repeatedly let down by administrators without ambition, by politicians who show up for the cameras and disappear when real support is needed, by a system that has historically consumed talent rather than nurtured it. What is different today is the convergence of genuine competitive depth, social media's ability to build fight narratives at scale, and promoters with the courage to back their belief with action.

The craze is not coming back. It is already here. The only thing left to decide is whether the people with power and resources in this sport will rise to meet it or whether we will be writing the same column about wasted potential five years from now. I, for one, am choosing optimism. Last weekend gave me reason to.

Kazungu Koome is a communications expert