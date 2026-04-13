Kenya's top teams ready for East Africa games after nationals showdown

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Philip Mwendwa of The Air force Blue Hockey team- St Charles Lwanga and Friends School Kamusimga's Festus Awili at Kisumu Boys High school during The Brookside National Term One Hockey championships. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The 2026 Brookside Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Term One National Games came ended over the weekend after delivering a thrilling mix of dominance, surprise winners and emerging stars.

The country now turns its focus to the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Associations (FEASSSA) Games set for Tanzania in August.

This year’s edition was defined by change of guard in several disciplines, with new champions crowned in rugby 15s, basketball boys, hockey boys and girls, and boys' handball.

However, a few established giants held their ground, most notably Butere Girls in basketball and Moi Girls Kamusinga in girls' handball, as they successfully defended their titles.

In girls' basketball, Butere Girls from Western region maintained their dominance with a hard-fought 60-53 win over Coast side Kaya Tiwi in the final.

The match was closely contested, but Butere’s experience proved decisive in the closing stages. St. Brigid’s from Rift Valley secured third place after defeating Barchando.

Butere’s Mercy Rehana Nyalando was named the Most Valuable Player after leading her side with consistent performances throughout the tournament.

The boys’ basketball category saw a new champion rise, with Friends School Kamusinga winning their first national title after edging out Lukenya 54-51 in an intense final.

The game was decided by small margins, with Kamusinga showing composure in key moments. Rift Valley’s Laiser Hill Academy finished third, while Kamusinga’s Shadrack Morara was named MVP for his standout displays.

In boys' hockey, St. Anthony’s Kitale returned to the top after a dramatic final against Friends School Kamusinga.

The match ended 1-1 in regular time before St. Anthony’s triumphed 4-1 in a penalty shootout.

Ringa Boys claimed third place, while Kisumu Day’s Dan Onyango was named MVP for his impressive performances despite his team finishing fourth.

The girls' hockey competition also produced a new champion, with St. Joseph’s Kitale lifting the title after a 2-1 victory over Nyamira in the final.

Ngi’ya Girls secured third place after beating AIC Nyayo. Despite her team finishing fourth, AIC Nyayo’s Eunice Musyimi was named MVP, highlighting her influence throughout the tournament.

In girls' handball, Moi Girls Kamusinga reaffirmed their status as the team to beat, as they successfully defended their title with a 25-16 win over St. Joseph’s Kitale.

Nyakach completed the podium spot in third place. Kamusinga’s Lavender Babra was named MVP after playing a key role in her team’s unbeaten run.

The boys’ handball title changed hands, with Musingu High School emerging as new champions after beating St. Joseph’s Kitale 30-19 in the final. Eastern side St. Austin’s Matuu finished third, while Musingu’s Brian Omonya was named MVP following a strong all-round performance.

Rugby 15s delivered one of the biggest highlights of the games, with Upper Hill School from Nairobi clinching the national title after defeating Kisii School 15-8 in a tightly contested final.

St. Mary’s Yala took third place after defeating Kakamega High School. Upper Hill’s Shakur Nyongesa was named MVP, capping off a solid campaign for the Nairobi giants.

In swimming, Nairobi region dominated both boys’ and girls’ categories, finishing top in overall rankings.

Munene Isaiah of Moi Educational Centre and Kamwele Maina of Samaj School emerged as the top individual performers, each scoring 40 points to earn the Most Valuable Swimmer awards in their respective categories.

Athletics once again showcased Rift Valley’s depth, as the region topped both boys’ and girls’ standings with commanding medal tallies.

Nancy Kibet was named the best girl athlete after excelling in the 400m, 800m and relays, while Nyanza’s Alex Moonka stood out in the sprints to claim the boys’ top individual honour.

Overall, Rift Valley emerged as the best region with 114 points, followed by Western and Nyanza, reflecting their consistency across disciplines.

As the focus shifts to the East Africa Games in Tanzania, the top three teams in each category will represent Kenya at the championships, carrying with them the confidence gained in Kisumu.