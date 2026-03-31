CS Mvurya gazettes AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee

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Sports CS Salim Mvurya hands a dammy key for Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani to the CHAN 2024 LOC Chairman Nicholas Musonye on June 30, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has gazetted the Pamoja Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 Local Organising Committee (LOC) to spearhead Kenya’s preparations for the continental football tournament that will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Of the 38 -member AFCON 2027 national steering committee gazetted by the CS, 13 are Football Kenya Federation NEC members, the FKF President and his Deputy, the former Gor Mahia CEO, the KBC MD, the ADAK CEO among others.

The committee is mandated to oversee planning, coordination and delivery of the prestigious tournament set to take place in early 2027. In a gazette notice dated March 30, 2026, Mvurya said the committee has been formed in recognition of the magnitude and complexity involved in preparing for one of Africa’s biggest sporting events.

“On account of the complexities, logistics and magnitude of preparations required for successfully co-hosting the 36th Edition of the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations 2027, the Cabinet Secretary establishes the Pamoja AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee,” the notice states.

The committee draws its members from sports administration, government and private sector institutions. It will be chaired by sports administrator Nicholas Musonye, with Football Kenya Federation President Hussein Mohammed serving as vice-chairperson.

Other members of the National Steering Committee include Evans Achoki, McDonald Mariga, Brig. Titus Sokobe, Osman Abdi, June Chepkemei, Mary Mwiti, Nuh Ibrahim and Agnes Kalekye, Peninah Wahome, Douglas Ratemo, Timothy Kilimo, Doreen Odhiambo, Lilian Nyawada, Lordvick Aduda, K. K. Mutai, Juma Maulidi Wahoga, Rebecca Natabo Ekwam, Thomas Karugu, Evelyn Cheluget, Miriam Chepkoech, Rodgers Chimega, Diana Injendi Manyengo and Collins Were.

Anthony Lung’aho Inzihuli – Head of Secretariat/ CEO

Committee Members; Robert Macharia, Timothy Nabea, Abdalla Yusuf Ibrahim, Ahmed Qadar Dabar, Gabriel Mghendi, Peter Kamau, Kerubo Momanyi, Bernard Lagat, Collins Kalee, Caleb Amwayi, Ken Rungu, Dan Shikanda, Charles Njagi,

The secretariat of the committee will be based at Talanta Plaza in Upper Hill, Nairobi, within the Ministry of Sports headquarters. It will be headed by Antony Emmanuel Inzahuli Lung’aho, who will oversee the day-to-day management of the committee’s operations.

According to the government, the newly formed committee will be responsible for coordinating logistical frameworks and engaging with stakeholders including government agencies, sponsors and international partners to ensure the tournament meets global standards.

Among its key responsibilities will be developing a comprehensive tournament roadmap, overseeing budget preparation and mobilizing resources to finance the event.

The committee will also monitor project timelines and provide progress reports to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the Kenyan government and other stakeholders involved in the preparations.

One of its major tasks will involve supervising the renovation and upgrading of stadiums to meet CAF standards in areas such as seating capacity, pitch quality and safety.

The LOC will also oversee the construction of new sports facilities and training grounds where necessary, while coordinating improvements in transport systems, telecommunications and other supporting infrastructure.

In addition, the committee will work closely with CAF in organizing the tournament draw, match schedules and allocation of venues. Other responsibilities include managing ticketing systems, stadium operations and fan zones, as well as developing comprehensive security plans for all venues and team accommodations in line with CAF protocols.

The committee is also expected to launch marketing campaigns to promote AFCON 2027 both locally and internationally. It will further engage the private sector to secure sponsorships and partnerships aimed at boosting financial support for the tournament.

Beyond sports, the government expects the tournament to create economic opportunities and promote Kenya’s tourism sector. To achieve this, the committee will partner with the Kenya Tourism Board to showcase the country’s cultural heritage and tourist attractions to visiting teams and fans.

The LOC will also recruit and train volunteers while creating capacity-building opportunities for Kenyan youth as part of efforts to ensure inclusive participation in the event.

Funding for the committee will come from government allocations as well as donations and sponsorships from partners supporting the tournament.