New faces set to dominate handball contest

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Griffins Omondi of st Mary's Yala scores during their Handball matchup with Manyatta High school on the opening day of Nyanza Regional School Games. [File, Standard]

Reigning national and East Africa handball champions Moi Girls Kamusinga have been put on notice ahead of this year’s Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Term One games set for April 7 to 11 in Kisumu.

If the ruthless purge at the regional stage is anything to go by, then Kamusinga must do everything within their power to protect their crown which is on the line.

New faces will dominate this year’s boys and girls contests following the elimination of 2025 regional champions who found the going tough relinquishing their crowns to opponents.

Kamusinga who launch their title defence quest in Group A will have everything to play for as they look to not only have a firm grip on their gong but also qualify for the East Africa games.

A good show at the nationals will save them the pain of suffering the same fate as their Kimilili counterparts who lost their East Africa trophy without a fight.

There will be no room for error for Kamusinga who must excel in Kisumu to qualify for Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSA) games and get a chance to defend their title.

They will face off with St Claire Nembu who assumed the reins from Dagoretti Mixed in Nairobi, Sacred Heart Kyeni from Eastern who make their second straight appearance at the nationals and Nyakach Girls who will be keen to shine on home soil.

Nyakach edged out last year’s winners Kadika Girls 28-27 in a tightly contested final to secure their place at the nationals.

Former national champions St Joseph’s Girls High School from Kitale (Joga) are favourites in Group B which also has rookies Mwatate Secondary School from Coast and Karai Secondary School from Central.

The pool will be completed by the North Eastern champions after the completion of the regional games to be staged in Wajir from March 31 to April 2.

In 2023 Joga narrowly beat Kamusinga 16-15 to lift the national trophy. They failed to qualify for the 2024 games after being eliminated at the Rift Valley games. Joga returned stronger last year but fell 14-24 to Kamusinga in the final.

They will be hoping to break the hearts of Kamusinga fans this year by snatching the bragging rights.

Kamusinga are the most decorated and consistent side at the games having played at every national since 2012. Coach Godfrey Simiyu said that based on the stiff competition exhibited at the lower levels, they expect their opponents to come out strong but they are ready for the challenge.

“The elimination of last year’s winners has given us a clear picture of what to expect. We are determined to successfully defend our title but we now know that it will not be easy and so we must up our game and turn up to get the job done.”

After days of intense action, a new national king will be crowned on April 11.

Former national champions Musingu High School who ended St Luke’s Kimilili’s reign in Western Region will be out to reclaim their title and end their trophy drought.

Musingu who beat St Luke’s twice at the regional games will also shoulder the responsibility of ensuring that the national title returns to Western.

They are in Group B together with Rift Valley champions St Joseph’s Boys High School Kitale, homeboys St Mary’s Yala and newbies Kenyatta High School Mwatate from Coast.

Group A has Eastern’s St Austin Matuu Day, Highway Secondary School who are the only team from last year’s nationals to have secured their return after the conclusion of games in seven regions.

Handege from Central will make a comeback after missing the 2025 games. Sabunley Secondary School represented North Eastern last year and could be the second team if they successfully defend their regional title.