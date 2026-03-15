×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

It's song and dance as bigwigs win at Nairobi Region school games

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Mar. 15, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Upper Hill's Evans Baya (left) and Christopher Munene of Nairobi School in last year's Nairobi Region Term One games. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Dagoretti High, Upper Hill, Hospital Hill, Highway, and Mwiki Secondary School exerted their dominance over their peers to retain Nairobi Region titles.

They were crowned yesterday as this year’s regional Term One games ended at different venues in Nairobi West Sub-Region. Dagoretti High, who have ruled city boys’ basketball since 2018, edged out fast-rising Highway Secondary School 69-65 in a tightly contested final to extend their reign to seven years in a row.

Gift Fidel anchored Dagoretti with a match-high 22 points, one more than Highway star player Paul Jok, who sank 21 for his side. Though evenly contested, Highway seemed to be in control of the game, taking the first quarter 23-21.

With their title and a ticket to the nationals at stake, Dagoretti fought tooth and nail in the second half, winning both quarters 13-11 and 16-12 to deny Highway the trophy.

Dagoretti coach Hassan Kibagendi lauded his charges and their opponents for a good fight. “It was not an easy game, and I must say that our opponents really challenged us. We have achieved this goal, and now we focus on our next challenge, which is the national games,” Kibagendi said.

Moi Girls Nairobi were crowned girls’ basketball champions following a 50-40 victory against last year’s winners and hosts, Olympic High.

It was sweet revenge for Moi Girls, who avenged the Nairobi-West final defeat. Buruburu Girls and Upper Hill completed the basketball podium.

Upper Hill had no trouble defending the boys’ rugby 15s as they hammered Strathmore School 67-5 at Nairobi School. Mbagathi Girls bagged the first-ever girls’ rugby 15s trophy after seeing off Karen C 34-0. Nairobi School and Garden Estate settled for bronze.

Hospital Hill and Mwiki successfully defended the hockey titles. Hospital Hill confirmed that last year’s victory was no fluke when they beat former champions Nairobi School 3-1 in the final.

Mwiki, who were keen to retain their title and maintain consistency on the national stage, subjected former giants Pangani Girls to a humiliating 6-1 beating in the final. Purity Moraa had a field day, hitting the board three times, with Gloria Okenyuri netting a brace, while Margret Wangui added one. Britin Nyang’ara scored Pangani’s lone goal.

Highway extended the boys' handball reign to two years in a row after edging out former national champions Hospital Hill 22-20 in a fiercely contested final. St Claire Nembu won the girls' handball title after dismissing Ruai Girls 38-21.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Mwiki Secondary Schools Nairobi Region School Games Buruburu Girls And Olympic High Hockey Teams
.

Latest Stories

Fund to scale up climate and nature business in Africa
Fund to scale up climate and nature business in Africa
Health & Science
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
12 mins ago
Hero or traitor? Atwoli bags sixth term as workers' payslips shrink
National
By Standard Reporter
18 mins ago
We cannot continue using old tools to address new conflicts
Opinion
By Regina Mwendwa
18 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Routine or penalty? Questions raised over transfer of judges
By David Odongo 18 mins ago
Routine or penalty? Questions raised over transfer of judges
Floods leave trail of ruins and losses in Nairobi
By Juliet Omelo 18 mins ago
Floods leave trail of ruins and losses in Nairobi
Uproar as two tribes dominate SHA jobs
By Mercy Kahenda 18 mins ago
Uproar as two tribes dominate SHA jobs
Sifuna's 2027 dilemma: Run alone or create alliance with Gachagua?
By Ndungu Gachane 18 mins ago
Sifuna's 2027 dilemma: Run alone or create alliance with Gachagua?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved