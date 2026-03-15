It's song and dance as bigwigs win at Nairobi Region school games

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Upper Hill's Evans Baya (left) and Christopher Munene of Nairobi School in last year's Nairobi Region Term One games. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Dagoretti High, Upper Hill, Hospital Hill, Highway, and Mwiki Secondary School exerted their dominance over their peers to retain Nairobi Region titles.

They were crowned yesterday as this year’s regional Term One games ended at different venues in Nairobi West Sub-Region. Dagoretti High, who have ruled city boys’ basketball since 2018, edged out fast-rising Highway Secondary School 69-65 in a tightly contested final to extend their reign to seven years in a row.

Gift Fidel anchored Dagoretti with a match-high 22 points, one more than Highway star player Paul Jok, who sank 21 for his side. Though evenly contested, Highway seemed to be in control of the game, taking the first quarter 23-21.

With their title and a ticket to the nationals at stake, Dagoretti fought tooth and nail in the second half, winning both quarters 13-11 and 16-12 to deny Highway the trophy.

Dagoretti coach Hassan Kibagendi lauded his charges and their opponents for a good fight. “It was not an easy game, and I must say that our opponents really challenged us. We have achieved this goal, and now we focus on our next challenge, which is the national games,” Kibagendi said.

Moi Girls Nairobi were crowned girls’ basketball champions following a 50-40 victory against last year’s winners and hosts, Olympic High.

It was sweet revenge for Moi Girls, who avenged the Nairobi-West final defeat. Buruburu Girls and Upper Hill completed the basketball podium.

Upper Hill had no trouble defending the boys’ rugby 15s as they hammered Strathmore School 67-5 at Nairobi School. Mbagathi Girls bagged the first-ever girls’ rugby 15s trophy after seeing off Karen C 34-0. Nairobi School and Garden Estate settled for bronze.

Hospital Hill and Mwiki successfully defended the hockey titles. Hospital Hill confirmed that last year’s victory was no fluke when they beat former champions Nairobi School 3-1 in the final.

Mwiki, who were keen to retain their title and maintain consistency on the national stage, subjected former giants Pangani Girls to a humiliating 6-1 beating in the final. Purity Moraa had a field day, hitting the board three times, with Gloria Okenyuri netting a brace, while Margret Wangui added one. Britin Nyang’ara scored Pangani’s lone goal.

Highway extended the boys' handball reign to two years in a row after edging out former national champions Hospital Hill 22-20 in a fiercely contested final. St Claire Nembu won the girls' handball title after dismissing Ruai Girls 38-21.