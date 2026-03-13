Epic battles loom as Nairobi Region games enter final stretch

Audio By Vocalize

Upper Hill's Evans Baya (left) and Christopher Munene of Nairobi School during Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Term 1 Rugby match at The Nairobi School on March 15, 2025. [File, Standard]

With only two matches to regional glory, semi-finalists will have everything to fight for as they chase a place in Saturday’s Nairobi Region Term One games finals.

At stake are tickets to this year’s Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) National Term One games set for April 7-11 in Kisumu County.

With odds seemingly in their favour, last year’s winners will leave nothing to chance as they fight to defend their honour and secure their return to the national stage.

In rugby 15s, former national and East Africa champions Upper Hill are on course to retaining their title.

Upper Hill will today face off with Nairobi School in the semi-final with a victory securing them a final duel with the winner between Strathmore School and Lenana School.

Upper Hill and Strathmore topped Group A and B respectively even as Dagoretti High, who began their campaign by dishing out free points to the former, crushed out of the title race. They finished third in Group A after losing their last pool match 18-22 to Lenana. S

Struggling 2023 regional champions Ofafa Jericho also failed to make it to the semis after finishing third in Group B.

Karen C, Mbagathi Girls, St Claire Nembu and Garden Estate advanced to the girls’ rugby 15s semi-finals.

Karen C topped Group B and will today clash with Group A second finishers St Claire Nembu, while Mbagathi, who dominated Group A, will take on Garden Estate.

In their last pool matches, Mbagathi hammered Nembu 61-0, whereas Garden Estate and Karen C walloped Buruburu Girls and State House Girls 66-0 and 49-0 respectively.

Hospital Hill and Mwiki Secondary School, who are looking to extend their boys’ and girls hockey dominance, must win today’s last four encounters to remain on course to retaining their titles.

They have had a perfect run winning all their matches. Hospital Hill will face off with Lenana School in the first boys’ semi-final, while the second match will pit Nairobi School and Starehe Boys Centre.

Mwiki will play St George’s while former national champions Pangani Girls will tackle their Nairobi North Compatriots Ngara.

Highway Secondary School are on course to winning the boys’ handball title for a second year in a row.

They have had a good run winning all their Group A matches and will today play Utawala Secondary School who finished second in Group B. The second semis clash will pit Group B winners Hospital Hill and Group A second finishers Upper Hill in a repeat of Nairobi West Sun-Region final.