×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

National champs Butere and Musingu retain Kakamega titles

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Mar. 12, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Butere Girls' Chelsea Dnamu (right) dribbles past Kaya Tiwi's Scolastica Wileka. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Reigning national champions Butere Girls High School and Musingu High School yesterday retained their titles as the Kakamega County games ended yesterday.

Butere Cannons had no regard for their hosts, Eregi Girls High School thrashing them 122-26 in what seemed like an early warning to their regional opponents of the tough task that awaits them.

The Cannons won the match in the first quarter after taking a 43-4 lead, leaving Eregi no room for recovery. St Peter’s Mumias thrashed Musingu 100-36 in the boys’ final.

Butere coach Chris Odeke said that he expects his charges to get better as the games progress to higher levels.

“We had a great outing and won all our matches with good margins, but these wins will count for nothing because we expect tougher opponents at the regional games. We aim to retain all our titles,” Odeke said.

Musingu and Shieywe Secondary Schools were crowned hockey champions following victories in the respective finals.

Musingu hammered Kakamega School 6-0 while Shieywe routed Sacred Heart Mukumu 4-0. Marshakas Abdulhabib bagged a brace with Cecilia Gill and Olivia Munyila hitting the board once.

Kakamega’s Barbarians carried the day in rugby 15s after forcing a narrow 5-3 win against St Peter’s Mumias Rough Machines.

In the semis, the Barbarians thrashed Butere Boys 30-5 while the Rough Machines dismissed St Ignatius Mukumu 14-7. All the top two teams qualified for next week’s Western Region games, where they will be chasing tickets to the nationals.

There were no surprises as top guns dominated their opponents on day one of the Nairobi Region games.

At Olympic High School, champions Dagoretti High made their intentions to extend their boys basketball known with a domineering display against Ofafa Jericho. Dagoretti, who has ruled the city since 2018, whipped Ofafa 102-23 in their opening Group A match.

Rugby 15s champions Upper Hill maintained their unbeaten run after bagging a double victory in Group A.

Interestingly, they won their game one without lifting a finger after their fierce rivals, Dagoretti High, failed to honour the encounter.

They then drubbed former national winners Lenana School 46-6 to secure a semi-finals slot. Today, they will take on Moi Forces Academy (MFA) in their last pool match.

After giving Upper Hill free points, Dagoretti then beat MFA 24-3 to revive their hopes of advancing to the knockouts. They will today face off with Lenana School, who had also won against MFA, with the winner to Friday’s semi-finals.

In hockey, boys’ champions Hospital Hill had a great day out, securing two wins to remain on course to retain their title.

They dismissed Jamhuri High 3-0 in their first encounter and ended the day by beating Mwiki Secondary School by the same margin. In the girls' title hunt, State House saw off Kenya High 5-0.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kakamega County Games Olympic High School Butere Girls High School Rugby
.

Latest Stories

Kenya must urgently confront rising political radicalisation
Kenya must urgently confront rising political radicalisation
Opinion
By Zidia Mwazala
2 hrs ago
Why accelerating digital inclusion is key to protecting women online
Opinion
By Khadija Mohammed
2 hrs ago
Final 10 nights of Ramadan mark peak of prayer, seeking forgiveness
National
By Ishaq Jumbe
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gangsters on the loose as police look away, some aid the goons
By Hudson Gumbihi 2 hrs ago
Gangsters on the loose as police look away, some aid the goons
State allocates Sh4.2 billion to universities
By Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
State allocates Sh4.2 billion to universities
Prosecution witness narrates how he killed 43 faithful in Shakahola
By Kelvin Karani 2 hrs ago
Prosecution witness narrates how he killed 43 faithful in Shakahola
MPs grill officials over Sh10.8b cost jump for Talanta Stadium project
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
MPs grill officials over Sh10.8b cost jump for Talanta Stadium project
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved