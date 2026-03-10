Thank you and goodbye, coach Firat

Audio By Vocalize

Coach Harambee Stars Engin Firat and defender Johnston Omurwa in training at Nyayo National Stadium ahead of international assignment, on November 8, 2021. [File, Standard]

Kenyans across the football community are mourning former Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat as a passionate but controversial figure who led the national team during a difficult period.

Firat, who coached Kenya’s national football team between 2021 and 2024, died on Monday after suffering a heart attack at Istanbul Airport while travelling to Turkey from Lebanon. He was 55.

The Turk had joined Nejmeh SC in February this year and he was working alongside Kenyan players Austin Odhiambo, Anthony Akumu, and Masoud Juma, all key figures in the Lebanese side.

According to Nejmeh SC, the coach collapsed shortly after leaving Beirut, leaving the football world in shock.

“To Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return. With great sadness and sorrow, Star Athletic Club mourns first team coach Captain Engin Firat, who passed away following a sudden heart attack at Istanbul Airport while on his way to Adana,” the club stated.

Following news of his death, tributes poured in from football officials, players, journalists and fans, many reflecting on his time in Kenya.

The Turkish coach is being remembered as a determined figure who tried to keep Kenyan football moving forward during one of its most difficult chapters.

Former Gor Mahia goalkeeper and Harambee Stars keeper trainer Jerry Onyango, who worked under Firat, praised the Turkish international as a father figure to him.

“What a sad day to believe that my coach is no more. He was more than a coach to me, he was a father figure. His professionalism, guidance and opportunities created helped many grow me being one of them, both on and off the field."

“He was strict but very caring trying to professionalise the Kenyan football. He brought so much exposure through international friendlies against nations like Qatar, Iran and Russia. May your soul rest in perfect peace coach,” said Onyango

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) was among the first to send condolences.

“FKF is deeply saddened by the passing of former Harambee Stars Head Coach Engin Firat. Coach Firat served Kenyan football with dedication and passion, guiding the national team with professionalism and commitment during his tenure."

“His contribution to the growth of the game and the development of players will always be remembered,” the federation said in an official statement."

FKF president Hussein Mohammed said Firat’s contribution to Kenyan football would not be forgotten.

“Our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of former Harambee Stars Coach Engin Firat. His contribution to Kenyan football will be fondly remembered. May his soul find eternal peace,” he said.

Firat took charge of Harambee Stars in 2021 during a period when Kenyan football was facing administrative challenges and a Fifa suspension. Many remember him as a coach who tried to keep the team active despite these difficulties.

His period in charge saw high points such as a 2–1 victory over Qatar and impressive draws against Ivory Coast and Russia.

However, there were also notable setbacks, including a 5–0 defeat to Mali in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, a 4–0 loss to Cameroon in the 2025 Afcon qualifiers, and a 1–0 friendly defeat to South Sudan at Kasarani Stadium.

Firat frequently cited structural challenges as obstacles, particularly Kenya’s lack of Fifa-accredited stadiums, which forced the national team to stage several international fixtures in Malawi, Uganda, and South Africa.

Firat’s time in charge of Harambee Stars was not without criticism. His record of seven wins, seven draws and nine defeats in 23 matches often divided opinion among fans and pundits.