Champions show who is the boss, remain in race to shine at regionals

Laiser Hill's Tyrel Ian and Noah Wafula of Dagoretti High during Brookside national term one games at Shanzu Teachers Training College in Mombasa, on April 11, 2025. [File, Standard]

Having proved that they are a cut above the rest at the Sub-Region games, reigning Nairobi Region champions are now gearing up for battle as they seek to defend their titles.

Dagoretti High, Highway Secondary School and Olympic High were crowned champions at the newly introduced sub-regions and are now keen to defend their regional gongs.

Former holders Buruburu Girls, Upper Hill, Raila Education Centre and Hospital Hill will be in the mix alongside upcoming sides who will be seeking to secure their maiden titles.

They will also be chasing tickets to this year’s Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Term One games set for April 7-11 in Kisumu.

Basketball champions Dagoretti and Olympic had it easy in Nairobi West as they triumphed in their categories.

Dagoretti, who have dominated Nairobi since 2018, won all their matches convincingly and crowned it with a 74-40 win against former national and East Africa winners Upper Hill.

Olympic on the other hand beat Moi Girls Nairobi 49-40 in girls’ final. However, they will face stiff competition from their Nairobi North and Nairobi East opponents.

Former national handball champions Hospital Hill and St Claire Nembu lifted boys’ and girls handball titles.

However, Hospital Hill, who lost their Nairobi title to Nairobi North champions Highway, will have to prove that they are indeed the best side in the city and last year’s defeat was just due to a bad day in office.

Hospital hill routed Upper Hill 22-6 in the final to send an early warning to their regional opponents.

St Claire Nembu are keen to take the reins from Dagoretti Mixed who were eliminated at the lower level of competition hence relinquishing their regional crown.

Nembu beat Raila Educational Centre 11-8 in the final to win the Nairobi West trophy.

Two boys and girls’ basketball and handball teams will advance through wildcards to complete the eight-team lineup. Rugby 15s and hockey, which maintained the previous format of play, will culminate in the crowning of champions on Saturday.

The sub-regions also selected composite athletics and swimming teams for the regional contest

Meanwhile, First-time hockey champions Mbooni Boys and St Mary’s Ukia Girls will represent Makueni at the Eastern Region Term One games that begin on Thursday at Meru School.

Mbooni edged out Makueni boys 1-0, while Ukia stunned former champions St Joseph’s Kibwezi by the same margin to bag their maiden titles.

Despite dismissing last year’s winners Matiliku in the semis, Makueni failed to keep the momentum allowing Mbooni to grab the trophy.

Mbooni also carried the day in handball after defeating Nduluni Secondary School 24-17.

Nduluni suffered a second heartbreak when the girls’ team lost 10-25 to Mulala, thus missing a ticket to the regional games.

Matiliku and Kavuthu were crowned boys’ and girls’ champions after winning their respective finals.

Matiliku triumphed 46-38 over rivals Mbooni, whereas Kavuthu forced a slim 25-24 win against Clay International.

Kitondo School beat Makueni Boys 11-3 to reclaim the rugby 15s title.