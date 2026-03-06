Easy does it as top guns dominate Nairobi Sub-Region games

Audio By Vocalize

Upper Hill's Harrison Kombe (left) and Nathan Wekesa of Dagoretti High in last year's Nairobi Region Term One games. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Nairobi Region boys’ basketball champions Dagoretti High School yesterday made their intentions to extend their reign known as the Nairobi Sub-Region games got underway at different venues across the city.

Fighting for a ticket to the regional games, they launched their title hunt in the newly established Nairobi West Sub-Region with a resounding 71-11 victory against Kangemi High in Group A.

Dagoretti dominated the lopsided encounter and were without doubt on the path to victory by the break of the first quarter after taking a 25-2 lead.

They scored 17 points without a reply in the second period to stretch their lead to 40 points at the breather. On resumption, they took the third quarter 19-4 and 10-5 to carry the day.

Dagoretti High coach Hassan Kibagendi said that even though they didn’t have any difficulties in the preliminaries, they expect stiff competition in the knockout stage.

“We didn’t face any serious competition in our group matches, but we know that our knockout opponents will be strong and so we are prepared for the challenge. We aim to retain our regional title and qualify for the national games,” Kibagendi said.

Dagoretti maintained a good run with a 55-18 win against Strathmore School. Kangemi were unlucky, narrowly losing their second pool encounter 25-27 to Strathmore.

St Hannahs had a good day in office, making it two wins out of two to top Group C with four points.

They opened their account with a 41-25 win against St Mary’s School, then edged out Nairobi School 42-39 in their second encounter. Nairobi School dismissed St Mary’s 42-20 to finish second in the group.

In rugby 15s, defending champions Upper Hill secured maximum points after their Group A opponents, Highway Secondary School, failed to honour the match.

Former holders Dagoretti High and Lenana School showed no mercy to their Group C and D opponents Ushirika and Kangemi High as they scored the maximum 61-0 score to get the job done before the elapse of the required match time.

Ofafa Jericho saw off Our Lady of Fatima (OLOF) 45-0 in their Group E opener to enhance their chances of recapturing the title they last won in 2023.

Kyle Amisi was the star of the match, touching down four times. Alex Kipruto scored two tries while Eden Goshen and Victor Obita added one each.

Team captain Brian Barasa said that they are keen to go as far as they can this year.

“We remain focused despite the outcome of our first match because the competition is very tough in Nairobi. We had a good game and totally outplayed our opponents, but we expect the knockouts to be tougher,” Barasa said.

In Makueni, Matiliku Boys exerted dominance with impressive wins over their Group B opponents.

They thrashed Darajani Secondary School 86-27, then knocked down a century in their 104-17 win against Makindu Boys.

Former county champions Mbooni Boys were the only side that slowed them down in their third tie, despite losing 30-49.

Matiliku were also unstoppable in boys' handball, winning all their Group A matches.

They routed Kai Secondary School 59-14 and followed it up with a 39-17 victory against Kalulini and a 48-22 win against Kaumoni Boys.

In Group B, 2023 national finalists Mbooni Boys also had a great day in the office, registering a 50-21 win against Mbimbini and 45-23 over Iiani Secondary School.