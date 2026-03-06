Kenyan universities ready to chase international honours

Audio By Vocalize

Nelson Makokha of Menengai Oilers (center) evades a tackle from Kabras Sugar duo of Kevin Wekesa and Patrick Lumumba during Kenya Cup match played on March 1,2025. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

Following an outstanding performance in their indoor and outdoor games, Kenyan universities are set to exhibit a similar level of success in three international assignments around the globe this year.

The good show by teams and individual players in various assignments and disciplines has inspired officials to commence early preparation in readiness for the three international assignments that Kenyan universities will participate in this season.

And coaches are willing to give their best to showcase the seriousness of the institutions for higher learning as the next granaries of moulding and polishing talent at the higher level across the board.

After the conclusion of some national assignments, some coaches are training their respective teams in their own institutions to improve their fitness levels, besides improving their confidence.

The first international assignment will be at the World Universities Cross-Country Championships to be hosted in Kasino, Italy, from March 14-15.

The second one is the Africa Universities Games set for Cairo, Egypt, in August and will be followed by the East Africa Universities Games scheduled for Dodoma, Tanzania, in December as the last international assignment.

Kenya Universities Sports Federation (KUSF) Secretary General Joan Adalo confirmed their participation in all these competitions is based on individual players who’ll be selected on merit.

But teams that won national titles in their respective disciplines are guaranteed their participation in the same assignments.

“We will only send some of our best teams and outstanding players to these assignments to showcase our ability and talents in different sporting disciplines,” she told Nairobian Sports at the conclusion of the National Universities Indoor Games at Kabarak University.

As a country respected for middle and long distance races, Adalo said they are ready to compete with world beaters at the same level at the World Universities Cross-Country Championships with the zeal that it deserves.

“We cannot be overcoming world beaters in such races across the globe and fail to do so in the international universities chapter. We must keep up that respect intact to be in tandem with Kenya’s global reputation in the middle and long distance races at the world universities,” she said.

Adalo said the same must apply in all other disciplines when they will feature in the African Universities Games coming to Cairo, Egypt, in the next six months.

Kabarak University rugby 15s head coach Leo Ng’etich praised his side for retaining the title for the second consecutive year and was upbeat that it could be repeated in other international assignments. “This was a good show by my charges and we are happy and determined to repeat a similar feat if we are given another chance at any other level,” he said.

Kabarak defeated Maseno University 7-0 to win their ticket to the continental games.

Ng’etich, who led Kabarak University to retain the title in the longer version of rugby, where Kenya is still struggling to conquer the world, either in continental or global championships, said nothing is impossible.

Kenya is well known and respected in the shorter version of rugby, where the National Sevens Team – The Shujaa has in the past performed above expectations.

KUSF has liaised with all national sporting federations in assisting them adhere to the rules of play and officiating in regional and national championships.

The national federations equally offer technical support in all these competitions. For example, availing qualified referees to officiate KUSF matches.

“This is one of the ways to ensure our officiating of our matches adheres to required international standards and result of matches from the regional to national level are not disputable nor contestable,” added Adalo.

Coaches who were at Kabarak University also expressed optimism about their preparedness for all these assignments, with players stating their readiness to exploit their talent in their respective disciplines.

For now, the cross-country team is undergoing residential training at Kigari Teachers Training College in Embu, where the high altitude training area is suitable for all the runners.

By entering residential training camp early enough has shown their seriousness to conquer the world, said an athletics coach.

“Our training sessions have been going on well and we are ready to do exactly what Kenyan runners are known for across the globe,” he said.

One of the swimming coaches who officiated last weekend, Buka Otieno, cautioned swimmers on the need to adhere to the discipline’s concepts if they wanted to conquer the world.

Otieno, who was very strict in Kabarak University’s swimming pool, said: “We must adhere to all international rules to ensure all our swimmers who qualify to meet their competitors are equal to the task of competing internationally.”

More national assignments should follow soon to complete their selection trials ahead of the Africa Universities Games in Egypt.