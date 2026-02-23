Beyond the playbook: Inside secrets of successful high school tacticians

Ng'iya Girls hockey players celebrate with their coaches and Principal Hellen Masengeli (center) after winning Nyanza Region hockey girls title on March 15, 2025 in Migori. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

While some average coaches may be obsessed with shortcuts that will win them titles in the shortest period, then fade into oblivion, some standout tacticians have trusted the process and continue to shine over the years.