It's man versus machine moment one more time

Gregoire Munster from LUX navigated by Louis Louka driving FORD Puma crosses a river at Soysambu Ranch during WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha on March 22, 2025. [File, Standard]

Following completion of the second leg of the 2026 World Rally Championship (WRC), the Rally Sweden at the weekend, focus now shifts to WRC Safari Rally that is set for the scenic Naivasha terrains on March 12-15.

Welshman Elfyn Evans will head to the Safari buoyed with Rally Sweden victory where he stretched his points margin to 60 at the weekend, helping Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team (WRT) to maintain a grip of the constructor’s leaderboard on Sunday.

Evans is among the strong list of 46 drivers who have confirmed entry for the Safari Rally where he is aiming to successfully defend his last year’s victory.

He is determined to lead Toyota to a sixth consecutive triumph in Naivasha since WRC return on Kenyan soil in 2021.

World Driver’s champion, Sebastian Ogier of France will also ply trade for the Japanese motorsports outfit, with focus to net a third Safari Rally individual win in Kenya.

Oliver Solberg also lines up for the stellar cast for Toyota in the Safari. The Swedish dare devil heads to Naivasha buoyed with victory in the opening leg of the 2026 WRC held in Monte Carlo (France) in January where he thrust Toyota to the top of the constructor’s leaderboard.

Safari Rally two-time podium finisher Takamoto Katsuta and rising Finnish star Sami Pajari round off the imposing Gazoo Racing WRT cast in the Safari.

South Korea’s Hyundai Racing WRT has also brought out its best as it chases an elusive first Safari Rally title having been the only team to stop a complete Toyota podium sweep since 2021.

Belgium’s Thierry Neuville, the 2024 world champion, headlines the team as he bids to end his string of bad luck in the Safari.

Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux, who joined Hyundai from American outfit Ford M-Sport Puma WRT, and Finnish ace Esapekka Lappi, will pilot the other Hyundai cars. Irishmen Joshua McErlean and Jon Amstrong will lead the M-Sport Puma charge that has entered two cars to bring the WRT entries for the Safari Rally to 10 WRC Rally 1 machines.

Away from the main category, top local drivers have also made strong entries into this year’s Safari Rally, with Carl Tundo, a five-time Safari Rally champion (during its WRC hiatus) the most recognised. Two-time Africa Rally Champion (ARC) Karan Patel will also use Safari Rally to launch his bid for a third ARC title which he said he is going for this season. Patel has so far said that the dreaded knee-high volcanic dust, that normally gives drivers nightmares in Kedong, is his greatest Safari Rally nightmare.

“I’m working hard to overcome that, hopefully my Ford Fiesta Rally2 does the magic in Naivasha this year,” Patel said at a ceremony last week.

Current junior ARC champion Samman Singh Vohra has vowed to go the trophy in Naivasha, same with paraplegic driver Nikhil Sachania, who will be out to defend his WRC3 category at the Safari Rally. “Last season was a good outing in the Safari, my co -driver Deep Patel and I came home with trophies, and that is what we will be out for this year,” said Sachania.

The ladies are also well-represented in the list, with local favourites Tinashe Gatimu returning with her mother Caroline Gatimu in a Ford Fiesta Rally3, an upgrade from a Subaru Evo they were using last season.

“Already we have planned for several test drives ahead of the Safari, even though we thirst for the main trophy, our mission is still basic- just to take the car home in one piece, “Tinashe said.

The all-lady duo of Pauline Shegu and Linet Ayuko have also entered a Subaru, with Nairobi based lady driver Lisa Cristoferssen also in the mix.

This year’s Safari Rally will cover a total competitive distance of 350.02 kilometers, supported by a liaison distance of 842.9 kilometers, in line with FIA requirements.

The four-day event will be based in Naivasha, a move designed to meet the FIA 2026 sporting regulations on distances and crew working hours, moving away from the usual ceremonial flag off in Nairobi.

On Thursday, March 12, there will be a shakedown at the newly introduced Nawisa stage. This will be followed by a ceremonial flag off before the cars pass Camp Moran and Mzabibu stages.

Sunday, March 15, marks an electric day of action as cars rev off from Oserengoni, Hell’s Gate, before passing the Wolf Power Stage in the afternoon, culminating in the prize-giving ceremony.