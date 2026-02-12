League disruptions ahead as Kasarani and Nyayo close doors

Audio By Vocalize

Nicholas Musonye, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Local Organising Committee (LOC) chairperson Nicholas Musonye has cautioned football fans to expect inconveniences in league fixtures as preparations intensify ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Musonye said some local league matches will have to be played away from regular venues as Kasarani and Nyayo stadiums undergo upgrades immediately after the HSBC tournament at the weekend.

A canopy is set to be put at Nyayo, while Kasarani will have its playing surface replaced.

“We are ready for Afcon, and when we close some of these venues, it’s not intentional. We want the best for the legacy of this country,” he said.

He revealed that three venues in Nairobi are being prioritised for use in the continental tournament, while additional stadiums in some counties are under construction to safeguard against CAF requirements that may force us to host some matches outside the capital.

“Our emphasis now is to put up venues that meet CAF standards. The playing surface is very critical, and that’s why CAF inspectors are here now,” Musonye said.

The LOC boss also issued a stern warning against vandalism of sports facilities.

“It’s very strange in this country that one can damage parts of the stadium and get away with it. If we talk of vandalism in Kasarani, who is to blame?"

"We should blame our people. When facilities are put in place, you don’t break them and blame the government. It’s our responsibility to safeguard what we have. We will not allow it this time around,” he said.