Kenyans hope things will look up at World Indoors in Poland

Ferdinand Omanyala reacts during men's 100m semi-final. [AFP]

Chasing entry standards for the 2026 World Indoor Championships set for March 20-22 is gaining momentum.

Kenyan casts have delivered mixed results ahead of the global showpiece that will be staged in Kuyavian-Pomerarian, Poland,

In a number of times, in the world tours that kicked off with the Romanian International Pole Vault Gala on December 13, 2025, the country’s dominance has not been impressive.

But some athletes have also fired warning shots as they wait for Athletics Kenya (AK) to select a team after cancellation of national trials which was set for late last month.

Word 1500m silver medallist Dorcas Ewoi delivered a world lead at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix staged in Boston on January 24.

Ewoi clocked a time of 4:01.22, recording her personal best in the process.

She overpowered US star Sinclaire Johnson in the final stages of the contest and promised that she would represent Kenya at the forthcoming indoor championships if selected.

“I have been training after the 2025 World Championships and I wanted to see where I am. They are going to choose who will represent my country. But if that opportunity comes, I can (fly the country's colors), but I am not sure,” Ewoi said.

On Sunday, Kenyan top guns began making their moves at the Karlsruhe Indoor meet in Germany as the March 8 deadline for meeting entry standards fast approaches.

World 5000m silver medallist Jacob Krop sprinted to a second place in his first race this season.

Krop, who is looking to meet the qualifying mark and possible fly Kenyan colors at the World Indoor Championships next month.

He timed 7:38.64 behind Dutch star Stefan Nillessen (7:38.48) in the hotly contested race while Valentin Soca of Uruguay was third in 7:38.90.

“This was my first race this season and I feel good about the second place. It was a tough competition but it was an indicator of a better season,” said Krop.

All the podium finishers did not hit the 7:33.00 World Indoor entry mark for the men’s 3000m.

Two-time Commonwealth champion Wycliffe Kinyamal also settled for a second place in the 800m at the Karlsruhe indoor meet.

African 800m silver medallist Nicholas Kebenei was third in the contest, which did not also see any participant dipping under 1:45.80 automatic qualifying mark for the World Indoor.

Africa’s fastest 100m sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala placed eighth in final 2 at the Elite Miramas Indoor Meeting on January 30, timing 6.86 in the men’s 60m.

AK expected to run national trials for the 2026 World Athletics Indoor at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi, which is an outdoor facility.