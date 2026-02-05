Five former champions confirm Magical Kenya Open participation

Absa Bank Kenya CEO Abdi Mohamed (second right) presents the sponsorship cheque for Magical Kenya Open to Kenya Open Golf Limited Commercial Director Ronald Meru at Karen Country Club on February 5, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Five former champions have confirmed their participation in the 57th edition of Magical Kenya Open (MKO) set for Karen Golf and Country Club in Nairobi on February 19-22.

The former world beaters will be led by MKO reigning champion Jacques Kruyswijk of South Africa who fired 18/266 to earn his first ever victory in a DP World Tour event at Muthaiga last year. Others are 2019 winner Guido Migliozzi (Italy), Justin Harding (South Africa, 2021), Ashun Wu (China, 2022), Jorge Campillo (Spain, 2023) and Darius Van Driel (Netherlands, 2024).

Locally, Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) chairman C.J Wangai, who has also punched ticket to the showdown, has pledged to give the foreign legion a run for their money in the global golf tour.

"This season, I'll be playing to honour my father. I want to make him proud by finishing in top 20," Wangai told Standard Sports in Nairobi yesterday, where he graced the official launch of the tournament.

During the launch, Absa Bank Kenya sunk Sh65 million into the tournament where 144 players from 25 countries, comprising a mix of Kenyan professional golfers, Kenyan amateur golfers, regional professional golfers and international professional golfers, will be battling for the top hours.

"Out of the Sh65 million, Sh40 million will go to the Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) for tournament logistics and Sh25 million will be used for visibility and leverages. We are glad to be part of the tournament for 15 years running. We are happy to support sports because it always brings the best out of people," Absa Bank Kenya Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Abdi Mohamed underlined.

Professional Golfers of Kenya captain CJ Wangai shows Absa Bank Kenya Marketing & Corporate Affairs Director Mwihaki Wachira how to tee off at Karen Country Club on February 5, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

While highlighting why he will comb the fairways in honour of his father, Wangai stated:"He is the first person who handed over a golf ball to me when I was nine. He inspired me into the sport. This is the reason my brother Njoroge (Samuel) and I will be playing in this year's MKO to make him proud."

Ahead of his preparations for the MKO, Wangai said he is working on his mental toughness, a process he believes has put him at par with other world beaters who will descend in Nairobi in search for honours.

"This year, Kenya has amazing talent that is ready to roar in the tournament, watch this space," Wangai said.

Absa Bank Kenya Marketing and Corporate Affairs Director, Mwihaki Wachira, explained their over a decade dalliance with MKO saying the power of sports can not just be ignored.

"Sports creat effective networking, it builds families, it strengthens communities. In golf, there are incredible stories behind the swing which we have always been proud to be part of," Wachira said.

This year's MKO is expected to attract over 17,000 spectators including over 500 million eye balls.

Beyond the sport, MKO delivers significant economic impact to the country.

The event is projected to inject over USD 5 million directly into the Kenyan economy this, providing a major boost to tourism and supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Hotels in Nairobi and surrounding areas are already reporting high booking levels ahead of the tournament.

The selection process for invitation to participate in the MKO is always competitive and guided by the standards, rules, and principles established by MKO partners, DP World Tour.

These guidelines mean that those who qualify for the tournament meet the required merits and cut-offs, ensuring that the field quality remains at a high level, which is a priority for all parties.

The MKO also helps nurture and inspire more talent from the amateur and junior ranks by according those invited to participate, the opportunity to meet, interact and learn from the professionals.