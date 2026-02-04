Lionesses step up preparations ahead of HSBC SVNS Division 2

The Kenya women rugby team Lioness during training session. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya Women’s national rugby sevens team, the Lionesses, returned to training on Tuesday morning at the RFUEA Grounds following a high-intensity preparation tour in Spain, as they intensify their build-up to the HSBC SVNS Division Two tournament set for next weekend at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The home tournament marks a major milestone for the Lionesses, who will be competing in front of Kenyan fans as they seek to make a strong statement on the global rugby sevens stage.

After gaining valuable exposure against top international sides in Spain, the squad has shifted focus to fine-tuning tactics, sharpening fitness levels, and strengthening team cohesion.

Head coach Simon Odongo said the final week of training is critical, particularly in addressing areas that challenged the team during the European tour.

“We are in a tough week, focusing on tactical areas we struggled with in Spain, as well as building on our strengths. The key is to ensure our tactics are clear and that the team is fully ready for next week,” Odongo said.

Odongo also highlighted the significance of hosting the tournament on home soil, noting the morale boost that comes with strong fan support.

“Having a sold-out Nyayo Stadium is impressive for us as a country. It shows that all 50 million plus Kenyans are behind the team,” he said, adding that the atmosphere could give the Lionesses a crucial edge.

Team captain Sheila Chajira described the upcoming tournament as both a personal and collective dream.

“Playing in the HSBC series has been a dream for many girls. To play at home means you are fulfilling someone else’s dream. Wearing the black jersey is always a privilege,” she said.

Chajira also praised the emergence of young talent within the squad, pointing to debutants who have impressed in training.

“We have young players coming up like Nila from NYS, who is very impressive, and Namnyak as well. She may be small, but she has the heart of a Lioness,” she said.

Veteran player Janet Okello urged the team to stay grounded and united as the tournament approaches.

“We just need to keep it simple, play rugby, and play together as a team. Go out there, have fun, enjoy the game, and make Kenyans proud,” Okello said.

For debutant Nila Charity, training with the national team represents the fulfilment of a lifelong ambition.

“When I started playing rugby, I used to watch the Kenya Lionesses and tell myself that one day I would be one of them. Today I’m here, training and playing with them, and it feels really good,” she said.

Assistant coach Simon Peter emphasized the intensity of the team’s preparations, noting that training sessions are designed to mirror match conditions.

“We normally train four times a week, and we make the sessions as tough as the matches. Most of these players are our future, and the earlier we expose them to high-level competition, the better it is for us as a country,” he said.