The Standard

Nzomo and Ngugi star at Nairobi Club tourney

By Ben Ahenda | Feb. 3, 2026

Nairobi Polo's Raphael Nzomo (left) play against Lado Aliyu of Abuja Polo during the Chairman's Cup 2025 tournament held at The Nairobi Polo Club on Sunday, February 9, 2025. [File, Standard]

It was Raphael Nzomo of Tusker Malt and Mbu Ngugi of BMW who emerged as men of the match as their respective teams fought to a 4-4 draw in the 2026 Chairman's Cup title tournament.

Nzomo scored the late equaliser that denied BMW victory in the final seconds of the fourth chukka after earlier putting through a double.

On his part, Ngugi put through all the four goals as curtains came down on the two-day-competition at Nairobi Polo Club over the weekend.

At the end of the fourth chukka, both teams stood 4-4 and the match could have proceeded to penalties but that was overruled due to time constraints.

Therefore, each team will keep the Cup for six months before surrendering it to the other side.

"I must admit it was a tough match, but God was on our side after some good display. I must thank my daughter Hiromi (Nzomo) for her tireless defensive efforts that allowed us play and look for goals against our opponents," Nzomo told Standard Sports.

Ngugi admitted that Hiromi thwarted their efforts upfront after good partnership with Michelle Morgan.

"She was a thorn in our flesh. Her defensive skills were admirable as she thwarted our strikes towards the goal," said Ngugi. 

Ngugi had promised to shock their opponents before the match but it never came to pass.

In the play-offs, Pure Travel emerged winners from a narrow 3-2 win over Nairobi Polo Club (NPC).

Pure Travel captain Jamie Excell scored a double in second chukka after a barren draw in the first, during the four-chukka knockout competition.

In the third chukka, Natasha Tisminiesky equalised with a double for NPC, sending the final chukka into an entertaining encounter.  

