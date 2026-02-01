Tusker Malt on verge of capturing 2026 Chairman's Cup

Samurai's Omwakwe Arungah (left) and Fredd Kambo of Tanquarey during the day 1 of the Horseman Cup Topurnament at the Nairobi Polo Club on Friday, July 14, 2023. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Tusker Malt is one step away from capturing the 2026 Chairman’s Cup.

This is after they decisively defeated NPC 5-3.5 to romp into the finals of the event in the knockout tournament at Nairobi Polo Club yesterday.

Taking the match seriously from the onset, Raphael Nzomo scored the first goal in the first chukka before Kelvin Jumba added another in the second chukka for the winners.

Vishal Somaia secured the first goal for NPC in the second chukka after starting the match at the advantage of half a fraction of a goal from their low handicap, for it to end 2-1.5 in favour of Tusker Malt.

In the third chukka, Raphael, who had a good afternoon, was at it again with a third goal, followed by another one by Jumba, two goals that put the match beyond the reach of the losers.

However, NPC made a comeback in the final chukka when Natasha Tisminiesky and Somaia added two quick goals to reduce the deficit for the losers.

International female player Hiromi Nzomo followed in the footsteps of her father, Raphael, with a classic fifth goal for Tusker Malt to end the match on a high note.

Tusker Malt will take on BMW, who defeated Pure Travel 6-5.

It was a good day for diminutive Mbu Ngugi, who scored a hat-trick, one of them being a 60-yard penalty for BMW, the first two coming in the first chukka and the final one in the last.

Alice Owambo, whose style of play is steadily rising, also scored a double, with the first goal coming in the first chukka and the second one in the second.

Mbu Ngugi wrapped it up for BMW with a fast one in the final chukka.

On their part, Jamie Excell and Fredd Kambo each scored a double for Pure Travel, with some of them being defended and undefended penalties, all spread in the four chukkas.