Families homeless after fire destroys property in Lokichoggio

Families stranded after fire destroyed property in Nachuchukait village, Lokichoggio, on January 31, 2026. [Bakari Ang'ela, Standard]

Twenty-five households in Nachuchukait village, Lokichoggio, were left homeless after a fire destroyed property on Saturday morning, leaving residents struggling to come to terms with their losses.

Families reported losing nearly all their possessions, including bedding, clothing, food supplies, and important documents. Some spent the night in the open, salvaging what little they could as flames swept through their homes.

The fire, which residents said moved with alarming speed, is suspected to have been worsened by strong winds and the close spacing of houses. Many homes in the village are built side by side, a factor residents and officials say contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze.

Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Isaac Ooko Anyumba visited the village on Sunday evening to oversee the distribution of relief food to the affected families.

“We share in your loss, and the government will continue to support you as you rebuild your lives,” DCC Ooko told residents during the distribution exercise.

The food aid, which included basic staples, was received with relief by the affected families.

“At least this gives us something to eat tonight. We had nothing left after the fire,” said one mother, who preferred not to be named.

Assistant County Commissioner Edward Mwiti urged residents to exercise caution when reconstructing their homes.

“Congestion in the settlement made the fire spread faster. As people rebuild, they must create safer spaces between homes. We also urge everyone to remain vigilant, especially during these windy conditions,” he said.

Residents recounted harrowing experiences as the fire swept through their homes.

“I could not save anything. The fire spread so quickly, and there was nowhere to take our belongings,” said Joyce Lokoro, a mother of four.

“All our household goods, including my identification documents and school certificates for my children, were destroyed,” she added.

James Ekiru, another affected resident, lamented the loss of his small shop, which was completely destroyed along with all his merchandise.

“I am wondering where to start now. Everything I owned, including goods worth more than 150 thousand, has gone down in flames,” he said, visibly shaken.

Local leaders and residents praised the Kenya Defence Forces for intervening to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

“The officers helped stop the blaze from consuming more homes, despite arriving after the fire had already taken a toll,” said Mwiti.

Some residents, however, expressed frustration over the challenges of putting out the fire. They said the settlement has no nearby fire station, and the response from firefighting teams was delayed.

“By the time the firefighters arrived, the fire had already destroyed many houses. We need more fire engines and faster response times to avoid such losses in the future,” said John Lomorukai, a local elder.

Community members also noted that incidents of fire in Lokichoggio are on the rise, a situation they said needs urgent attention from both the national and county governments.

“Every week we hear of houses burning down in different parts of the sub-county. It is time the authorities act decisively to prevent these tragedies,” said Mary Anyango, a resident whose house was partially damaged.

For those who lost their homes, the immediate concern is survival.

Parents worry about feeding their children and finding temporary shelter, while others are focused on salvaging any materials they can reuse to rebuild.

“This is not something you can prepare for,” said Samuel Lokuro, whose house was reduced to ashes.

“You go to sleep in your home, and by morning everything is gone. We need support to recover.”

The incident comes barely a week after another fire in a nearby settlement in Lokichoggio destroyed property belonging to two families, raising concerns about the growing frequency of such disasters in the area.

Residents are now calling for improved planning and safer construction methods to reduce the risk of fire.

Authorities have assured the community that they are monitoring the situation and coordinating relief efforts for the affected families.

For now, residents are grateful for the food supplies, though they stress that long-term support will be required to rebuild homes and livelihoods.

“This food is a lifeline for today, but we need more help to rebuild our homes and our lives,” said Joyce Lokoro.

As the village begins the slow process of recovery, the charred remains of homes in Nachuchukait stand as a stark reminder of how quickly disaster can strike—and how fragile livelihoods remain when families are one fire away from losing everything.