Joyce Wanjiru: This is the reason why I joined the paid ranks

Kiambu Golf Club and Kenya 1 Joyce Wanjiru in action at the Sunshine Development Tour Q-School at the Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort in Naivasha on March 31, 2025. [SUNSHINE TOUR ]

Sensational Joyce Wanjiru of Kiambu Golf Club is the latest entrant into the pro ranks in the Kenyan golf market, making her one of the only two ladies in the country currently combing the fairways in the paid ranks after former Kenya 1 Naom Wafula.

Wanjiru, a 37-year-old mother of two, admits that her decision to join the paid ranks was partly inspired, motivated and informed by Wafula who she is battling with at the ongoing Sunshine Development Tour -East Africa Swing (SDT-EAS) whose Grand Finale teed-off at the par 72 Karen Golf and Country Club in Nairobi on Monday.

“I opted to turn pro in order to give room to other upcoming players in the industry. I wanted to be a perfect example for them to follow, in terms of growth and development in the sport,” Wanjiru told Standard Sports as she combed the posh Karen fairways in search for glory at the ongoing SDT Grand Finale.

“I would urge ladies in the sport to love and support each other in order to promote the game among our gender,” she said.

Wanjiru is grateful that corporates like Absa Bank Kenya are coming on board to support golf, especially the ninth leg of SDT-EAS at Thika Greens last week which she used as her debut into the pro ranks.

The bank has also spread its wings into the ongoing tenth leg at Karen where Wanjiru fired four over par 76 on Monday to keep her hope of making a fourth cut in the regional series alive.

“It was a kind gesture for the bank to pump in Sh7 million in the last SDT two legs that have been dubbed the Absa Invitational Series tournaments. The funds not only cater for the prize funds being won by us players, but are helping to give the tournaments and the participants the required visibility,” she stated.

“The tournaments are helping us to put our best foot forward in the game, as we battle on the fairways, and this is quite commendable,” she said.

While explaining her experience so far in the SDT- EAS legs which she has graced with lots of passion from last year, Wanjiru said it’s been a tough journey battling men in the circuit.

“When you look at how they (men) play, you can get discouraged, but again we are grateful because those tough conditions helped to sharpen us (Wafula, me and the other three amateur women players in the series). They have helped us to take our game to the next level and to be at par with other formidable lady golfers across the continent.

“Now, playing as a pro has given me the opportunity to catch up with men in the sport. I didn’t have this kind of enthusiasm before when I was an amateur because there was no cutthroat battle in that rank,” said Wanjiru who finished 37th overall in the ninth leg of the SDT- EAS at Thika Greens last week on a nine over par.

Even though the year has just started, Wanjiru has lofty dreams to cause ripples in the sport and the only way she believes she can achieve this is through sharpening her short game- preferably putting.

“I want my short game to be perfect, and it’s the reason I’m nowadays headed to Migaa Golf Club to work on that. When your short game is in order, you will emerge a warrior of tournaments,” she said.

And how does her typical day look like? Does she have any game ritual that she follows in the sport?

Wanjiru starts her day at 5am, but not with the gym, nor plying trade on the course, but to feed her over 1500 chicken which she rears on large scale.

“Poultry farming, a part from golf, is what puts food on top of my table. I’m able to cater for my daily meals. It’s a lot of work so there is no need for me to attend the gym,” she said.

She further added: “Yes, I have a game ritual that I do follow. It’s very simple, I just head to the range, hits a few balls then go to the course to play. I also do not eat some food like beans as they make me to bloat, I eat neat before a match.”

Some of the benefits she has achieved from playing the game includes unmatched fitness and winning lucrative prize monies that have helped cater for her expenses.

“Through golf, my children have been able to attend school with ease, because their fees are always paid timely. Also turning pro gives you the opportunity to get quality sponsors who cater for your transports, accommodation, caddie fee among others and these definitely helps you to play well.”

Her message to those intending to embrace the beautiful game is for them to practice hard, stay disciplined, stretch beyond their limits and also plan to turn pro in time to enjoy the benefits that comes with playing in the paid ranks.

As a woman, her greatest challenge in the game is sometimes the misconception that comes with contesting against male participants.

While explaining her take and experience in playing at the SDT-EAS, she says the series offers women opportunity to turn pro right away in the country, unlike before when Kenyan ladies had to travel outside, mostly to Europe to join the paid ranks.

“I’m urging Kenyan ladies to seize this opportunity to become professional. Should we make it 10, then we will just have our own prize money in the SDT EAS series, there will be no need to battle men in their ranks for the funds.”

“Right now, it’s technically impossible to beat men in the game, so all that we ladies can hope for is just to make the cut and sail into the money bracket, but not flooring men to win the overall cash prize in the legs. “

In the next decade, Wanjiru is dreaming to be a solid golfer who commands the fairways like a colossal.

“And it’s the reason I’m practicing hard daily. Because I want to be formidable on pitch. I strongly believe this is attainable,” she said.

In her journey to become the player she is now, Wanjiru is forever grateful to two gentlemen who held her hands when she was still a caddie at Kiambu Golf Club.

“Mwai Mbuthia and the late Abdala Bekam inspired me to start playing way back in 2010. They even paid for my membership fee at Kiambu Golf Club, and now the rest is history. I’m forever indebted and grateful for their kindness.