Champions KCB Bank cash in on minnows A-Plus as Kenya Cup begins

KCB's Esther Mutinda and Belinda Barasa playing against Gladys Ekuru and Daisy Leting of Kenya Pipeline during the 1st Edition of the Kenya Cup tournament at Kasarani Stadium indoor arena in Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Reigning Kenya Cup women’s champions KCB Bank launched their title defence campaign with an easy win against novices A-Plus Volleyball Club as the second edition served off on Thursday at Nyayo Gymnasium.

The bankers made light work of the Women’s National League debutants dismissing them in straight sets to make their intentions to retain their title known.

KCB’s middle blocker Magdaline Mwende’s brilliance did not just secure her side’s victory but also earned her the player of the match award.

Going into the first Group A encounter, KCB were stronger on both paper and court. They were too good for A-Plus taking the first set 25-9 affirming that as expected it was going to be a one-sided affair. The bankers won the second and third sets 25-11 and 25-14 getting their day one assignment done in less than an hour.

In the second Group a tie, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) didn’t have any trouble seeing off Prisons Nairobi.

The detectives who are gradually cementing their place as among the country’s top women’s clubs beat the city wardresses 3-0 (25-14, 25-8, 25-20) to bag maximum points with their outside hitter Caroline Jeruto bagging the player of the match accolade.

The four sides will have a rest day as Group B women’s clashes take centre stage. First edition silver and bronze medalists Kenya Pipeline and Kenya Prisons will begin their quest for the title today.

Prisons, who are looking to restore their fading glory will take on the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), while Pipeline who lost to KCB Bank in the final last year will meet Postbank.

In the men’s title hunt, lower division side The Beast Volleyball Club proved that they mean business with a straight sets shock win against Prisons Nairobi in Group A opener.

Michael Amutala had a great day in office anchoring his side to victory to take home the player of the match award. The Beast, who were among top contenders for a promotion to the National League last season, made a good account of themselves against the warders.

The two sides seemed to be at level scoring points alternately but it was The Beast, who proved their mettle to carry the day. Despite putting up a spirited fight, Prisons were outwitted as the opponent took the first set 25-21.

Taking the lead boosted their confidence as they fought on to win the second 25-22 and seal the win 25-21.

Today, Prisons Nairobi will chase their only group win in their second encounter. However, they face an uphill task against the defending champions the General Service Unit (GSU) who will be looking to launch their quest with victory.

In Group C, Administration Police of Kenya (AP-Kenya) will lock horns with their Kenya Airport Police Unit (KAPU) counterparts.