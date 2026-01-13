National League debutants Chema eye Kenya Cup Glory

Lester Mudibo (left) and Lewis Ogutu of Chema Volleyball Club celebrate victory against Administration Police during their 2025/26 KVF Men's League match at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on November 8, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

After a memorable debut in the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Men’s National League, Chema Volleyball Club are now looking to extend their impressive show in the second edition of the Kenya Cup.

Having exited the inaugural tournament at the preliminary stage, the top-tier rookies are now determined to replicate their first leg league performance when the Kenya Cup serves off on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at the Nyayo Gymnasium.

Chema coach Jeremiah Mukopi said that they are focused on making it out of the preliminaries.

“We exited at the group stage in the first edition, but no,w going to the second edition I think we have trained well, the players are okay and I have less injuries and I know it will be a good competition for us. Our focus now is to make it to the second round,” Mukopi said.

He added that their main objective is to go all the way and play in the final.

“Once we advance to the next round, we will analyse our performance and see areas that need to be covered and see how to play thereafter. We need to qualify for the final and we are ready for the challenge.”

Captain Levis Ogutu echoed his sentiments, saying that they had a tough outing in the first edition, but they are now ready to make an impact.

“Our last Kenya Cup performance was not good at all because we were eliminated at the group stage. I guess it is a coincidence that we are once again pooled together with the teams that beat us last yea,r and we hope to return the favour,” Ogutu said.

They are in Group B alongside Trailblazers Volleyball Club, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and Eldowas, whom they take on in tomorrow’s opener.

“We lost to both Trailblazers and KDF in straight sets, but this time we expect to do better against them because our systems are working. We played well during the first leg of the league, we were also impressive at the Eldoret tournament, and we will build on that, and we expect to win all our matches,” he added.

Despite being new to the top tier, Chema were impressive, winning all their matches, hence proving that they are no pushovers but top contenders for the title. They ended the year on high after finishing second at the 2025 edition of the Kipchumba Karori International Volleyball Tournament held in Eldoret. They lost to reigning National League and Kenya Cup champions the General Service Unit (GSU) 3-1 in the final.

Defending champions GSU are in Group A together with Division One side Beast Volleyball Club and Prisons Nairobi.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Kenya Airport Police Unit (KAPU), Administration Police of Kenya (AP-Kenya) and Bunge Volleyball Club are in Group C while Kenya Prisons, Equity Bank, Kenya Navy and the National Youth Service (NYS) complete the men’s lineup in Group D.