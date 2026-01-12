×
The Standard

AFC Leopards move three points clear after leaving Tusker tipsy

By Washington Onyango | Jan. 12, 2026
AFC Leopards SC players celebrate Kelly Madada's goal against Nairobi United FC during their Kenyan Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on January 7, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Ugandan international Samuel Ssenyonjo scored a hat-trick to inspire AFC Leopards to a 4-0 win over Tusker in an entertaining SportPesa Premier League match at Nyayo Stadium yesterday.

The win saw Ingwe move three points clear at the top of the standings after record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia were held to a 0-0 draw by Shabana at Gusii Stadium in Kisii.

At Kasarani Annex, Kariobangi Sharks’ dreams of moving out of the bottom of the table were slowed down again after drawing 1-1 against Posta Rangers, while Nairobi United also drew 1-1 against Ulinzi Stars at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Back at Nyayo Stadium, Ssenyonjo opened the scores for Ingwe in the 13th minute before ensuring Fred Amabani would head to the dressing room more relaxed after adding a second goal in the 23rd minute as Leopards led 2-0 at the break.

In the final half, Ronald Sichenje stretched Leopards’ lead to 3-0 after finishing off an assist from Ssenyonjo in the 48th minute.

In the 71st minute, Ssenyonjo completed his hat-trick and Ingwe’s fourth of the day as Leopards registered their biggest win of the 2025-2026 season.

The victory lifted Leopards to 30 points,  three more than second-placed Gor Mahia at the top of the standings. Tusker remained fifth with 24 points after the defeat.

In Kisii, Shabana’s wait for victory over Gor Mahia still lingers on after they failed to once again take advantage of playing in front of their thousands of home fans at Gusii Stadium as they settled for a barren draw.

The game could not match the hype that surrounded the heated fixture, since there was nothing much to write about, as both teams went home with one point apiece.

At Ulinzi Complex, Duncan Omalla scored in the ninth minute to give Nairobi United a slender 1-0 halftime lead before Edward Odhiambo scored a point for Ulinzi Stars in the second half, forcing a 1-1 draw.

The stalemate moved Nairobi United to 11th with 20 points while Ulinzi remained 14th with 17 points.

At Kasarani, Dinken Mwema gave Posta Rangers the lead in the eighth minute before youngster Humphrey Aroko restored parity in the 25th minute, forcing the game to end 1-1.

The draw moved Rangers to eighth with 22 points, while Sharks remained at the bottom with 13 points.

 

.

.

