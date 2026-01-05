Kenyan athletics stars to look out for in 2026

Kenya's athlete Lilian Odira celebrates winning the women's 800m final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 21, 2025. [AFP]

Before they take to the start lines, athletics superstars carry in their strong minds lofty ambitions, and often huge dreams of making their country proud.

This year is expected to be another episode of their athletics scripts.

From their recent performances, Kenyan stars are set to weave another tapestry as they eye glory and dominance.

Some big shots have confidently made their ambitions for 2026 known while others have chosen to wait for the moment to pull major surprises as they quietly get ready for the action-packed year.

This year, Jim Ryun’s popular quote “Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going,” appears to be the guiding principle when athletes chase their dreams this time.

Standard Sport takes a look at selected athletics stars who are expected to stamp authority this year.

Faith Kipyegon, 1500m

The three-time Olympic champion and multiple world medallist remains a strong force on the Kenyan side.

Even with the most decorated CV in her 1500m specialty, Kipyegon, a record assassin, is still thirsting for more.

Already, she has set her sights on the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship from September 11-13 in Budapest, Hungary.

“There is the Ultimate Championship which we are all targeting next year. It is the new event by World Athletics, and that is where all our focus is and the Diamond League,” Kipyegon says.

From left: Japan's Ryuji Miura, Kenya's Edmund Serem, France's Nicolas-Marie Daru and Ethiopia's Getnet Wale cross the finish line in the men's 3000m steeplechase heats during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 13, 2025. [AFP]

She has also expressed her readiness for the Diamond League meets when the season kicks off in April.

Faith Cherotich, 3000m steeplechase

Her steady rise to the pinnacle of 3000m steeplechase makes her one of Kenya’s most promising female athletes.

Cherotich was lethal in 2025, delivering powerful top finishes and stunning Olympic champion Winfred Yavi, 26, a Kenyan-born Bahraini in a number of head-to-head contests. She denied the latter back-to-back world titles.

Ultimately, Cherotich, who is 21-years-old, defeated Yavi to be crowned the 2025 world champion in Tokyo and settled the debate on who was the queen of women’s steeplechase last season.

When debates on the women’s steeplechase pop up during discussions this year, undoubtedly Cherotich’s name will feature prominently.

Lilian Odira, 800m

Her stunning performance at the 2025 World Championships propelled her to a new status.

Odira became the 800m world champion and joined the exclusive club of world title holders.

She will be the woman to watch because she took down the oldest world championship record in the book, the 42-year-old mark of 1:54.68 set by Czech athlete Jarmila Kratochvilova in 1983. The Kenyan queen stopped the clock in 1:52.62 at the September 2025 event.

Agnes Ngetich, track and race

Ngetich is the 10km world record holder (both mixed and women-only) and has been balancing track and road running.

Her season starts early this year as she anchors team Kenya’s dream of dominating the World Cross Country Championships once again when action kicks off in Tallahassee, Florida next Saturday.

With defending champion Beatrice Chebet missing in action, Ngetich is out to lead the charge in Kenya’s spirited defence of her title.

At last year’s Valencia Half Marathon, Ngetich missed the 21km world record by 16 seconds after clocking 1:03:08, which is the third fastest time in history.

Enthusiasts say her target in 2026 could be the half marathon world record.

Hellen Obiri, marathon

The Olympic marathon bronze medallist ended the 2025 World Marathon Majors (WMM) in style in New York.

Obiri, 36, took almost three minutes off the previous course record held by Margaret Okayo since 2003, at the 2025 New York City Marathon in November. She clocked 2:19:51 and led Kenyan women to a clean podium sweep.

She was joined on the podium by compatriots and former winners Sharon Lokedi (2:20:07) and Sheila Chepkirui (2:20:24), the defending champion.

This year, her performance in the marathon, especially at the WMM is a must-watch.

Peres Jepchirchir, marathon

She finished second behind Joyciline Jepkosgei at the 2025 Valencia Marathon in December after claiming gold for Kenya at the Tokyo World Championships in September.

The Olympic gold medallist yearns for more historic victories. Courtesy of her strong run, Kenya was a proud African nation at the Tokyo World Championships.

Just hours after Beatrice Chebet opened the medal account with gold, Jepchirchir followed that with her historic victory.

The race was decided in the closing stages by a blazing sprint on the Japan National Stadium track, the world marathon’s final stretch.

Joyciline Jepkosgei, marathon

Jepkosgei improved the Valencia Marathon course record by almost a minute on December 7 after cutting the tape in 2:14:00.

She finished 43 seconds ahead of pre-race favorite, world champion Peres Jepchirchir.

Jepkosgei, 33, has demonstrated potential to shine in 2026.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, 800m

The 21-year-old star is the new king of 800m and expectations are high on him to dictate proceedings in 2026 are high.

He is the world champion after proving that he was the man to watch since 2024 when he took the Olympic crown in Paris.

Alongside Mondo Duplantis and Sydney McLaughlin-Levron of the US, Wanyonyi was among the three Diamond League trophy winners who were named male track athlete of the year and overall athletes of the year respectively by World Athletics late last month in Monaco.

He hopes to rewrite his scripts once again this year.

Edmund Serem, 3000m steeplechase

The teenager was a sensation in 2025 and as Kenya looks to reclaim its 3000m steeplechase glory, Serem is among key figures who have demonstrated ability to restore hope for a gold medal in the event.

Serem, the younger brother of former World Under-20 champion Amos Serem cruised to a bronze at the World Championships in Tokyo raising hopes for a brighter future in the men’s steeplechase.

Phanuel Koech, 1500m

Despite suffering a costly fall that saw him finish 12th in the men’s 1500m heats at the 2025 World Championships, Koech was still nominated and named in the final of the Rising Star Awards, an indication of his potential to dominate the distance this year.

Before the World Championships in Tokyo, Koech, who turned 19 in December, had written a chapter in his career.

He charged to a World Under-20 record of 3:27.72 in 1500m at the Paris Diamond League in June.

He was second behind Frenchman Habz Azeddine who claimed victory in 3:27.49.

Reynold Cheruiyot, 1500m and 5000m

He bagged a bronze medal at the Tokyo World Championships but he is a man on a mission in 2026.

At the Doha Diamond League last year, the former world Under-20 1500m champion tore the rulebook in the men’s 5000m, and proved a point.

Athletics enthusiasts believe that Cheruiyot, 21, is looking to match Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s dominance in the 1500m and 5000m.