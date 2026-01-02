Why 2026 is a big year for sports, home and away

Motorsport lovers will turn their eyes to Naivasha for the WRC Safari Rally, scheduled for March 19 to 15, 2026. [File, Standard]

The year 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years in sports in recent times.

Fans will have plenty to look forward to from packed stadiums in North America, Europe to local fields and tracks.

It will be a year of big tournaments, new competitions, fierce rivalries and fresh dreams.

For Kenyan sports lovers, the excitement will not only come from watching global stars on television, but also from following key local events that will define the year at home.

Globally, the biggest event of them all will be the 2026 Fifa World Cup set to run from June 11 to July 19.

The month-long tournament will be jointly hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico, marking the first World Cup to be played across three countries and the first to feature 48 teams, making it larger and more inclusive than ever before.

The World Cup remains the most watched sporting event in the world, with the 2022 final drawing a record audience of 1.42 billion viewers.

With football growing fast in North America, the 2026 edition promises packed stadiums, colorful fan zones and a global celebration of the game. Additionally, for the first time, Africa will have at least 10 teams represented.

While the global stage will shine brightly, Kenyan sports fans will have plenty of local action to enjoy in 2026. Rugby takes centre stage with the Kenya Cup.

South African John Parry follows his tee off at Hole 15 during the 56th edition of the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club on February 23, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Defending champions Kabras Sugar will be chasing a historic fifth straight title and looking to extend their unbeaten run, which has lasted since February 2022.

Coached by South African tactician Carlos Katywa, Kabras sit top of the 2025-2026 Kenya Cup standings with 15 points after three wins played in November and early December. They are also the Enterprise Cup holders, making them the team to beat.

Football will also dominate local headlines. AFC Leopards lead the SportPesa Premier League and fans will be eager to see if they can finally end their 27-year title drought. Ingwe last won the league in 1998 and are currently top of the 18-team table with 24 points.

They are coached by club legend Fred Amabani, who was part of the squad that lifted the title in 1998.

Close attention will also be on record champions Gor Mahia, who are keen to reclaim the title they lost to Kenya Police. Police are again in the title race, with Sh15 million prize money awaiting the league champions.

Other major local events will also light up the calendar. Golf fans will look forward to the Magical Kenya Open from February 19-22.

Motorsport lovers will turn their eyes to Naivasha for the WRC Safari Rally, scheduled for March 19 to 15. Rugby Sevens fans will enjoy top action when Nairobi hosts the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Division Two from February 14-16. Fans during the FKF Division one football between Host Nakuru Bucks and Kericho Zoo on May 18, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Away from the World Cup, European football will continue to dominate the sports calendar from August to May. The English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga will once again command massive attention.

Last season alone, 1.87 billion people followed the Premier League worldwide. In England, all eyes will be on Arsenal as they try to end a 22-year title drought.

In Spain, the rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid will remain fierce, with young star Yamin Yamal leading Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe headlining Real Madrid.

The UEFA Champions League, which started last September, will also be a major highlight, with giants like PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Real Madrid battling for European glory come May.

February will bring a different kind of excitement as the Winter Olympic Games take centre stage in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy. Over two billion people watched the Beijing Games in 2022, showing a growing global interest in winter sports.

Cricket fans will also be spoilt for choice in 2026. The men’s T20 World Cup will be held from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka, while the women’s T20 World Cup will take place in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

These tournaments are expected to draw huge crowds and television audiences, especially in cricket-loving nations.

Rugby will have a strong presence in 2026 as well. The Men’s Six Nations will run from February 5 to March 14, while the Women’s Six Nations will follow from April 11 to May 17.

Later in the year, rugby league will take the spotlight with the men’s, women’s and Wheelchair Rugby League World Cups being held in Australia, Papua New Guinea and New Zealand between October 15 and November 15.

Rugby union will also introduce a new competition, the World Rugby Nations Championship, bringing together top teams from the northern and southern hemispheres, with the final set for November 29 at Twickenham in London.

Athletics and multi-sport events will add to the rich calendar. The World Indoor Athletics Championships will be held in Torun, Poland, from March 20 to 22. The Commonwealth Games will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2, bringing together athletes from across the Commonwealth.