King of the Course kicks off golf season

Machakos Golf Club’s golfer Julius Kioko, the winner of the King of the course, during the grand finale at Nyali Golf and Country Club course in Mombasa, on October 25, 2025. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

After a brief festival holiday break, the King of the Course returns to kick the 2026 golfing calendar with an estimated 160 players expected at the par-72 Machakos Golf Club on Saturday.

The day-long 18 holes tournament, fondly known as ‘The Christmas After Christmas,’ serves as the season’s much-anticipated year opener following a successful 2025 circuit that traversed multiple courses.

The Machakos leg is expected to attract players from Machakos and the wider Nairobi metropolitan area, setting tone for a year defined by spirited competition, camaraderie, and exceptional golfing talent.

Machakos golfer Julius Kioko, who is the overall winner of the 2025 series, will represent Kenya at the Lekoa Classic in South Africa, scheduled to take place from March 20-21.

He secured his spot by winning the grand finale of the 2025 series held at Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa in October 2025 and emerged the overall winner in the competition, earning himself a trip to the Lekoa Classic at Heron Banks and Emfuleni Golf Courses in South Africa.

After Machakos, action moves to Thika Greens Golf Resort (February 6), Ruiru Sports Club (February 7), Nanyuki Sports Club (March 7), and Nandi Bears Club (May 30), before the grand finale at Nyali Golf and Country Club, Mombasa in October 2026.