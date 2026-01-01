How sports Is becoming a powerful political arena

President William Ruto and Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa present Lugusi team captain a trophy after winning the 4th edition of Kakamega County governors football tournament at Bukhungu stadium on January 1,2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Sports and music have in the recent two months become a centre bolt to many political leaders across the country.

Leaders have embraced tournaments not only as platforms to nurture youth talent but also as strategic tools to mobilize youth and consolidate political support ahead of the 2027 elections.

On January 1, 2026, President William Ruto graced the 4th edition of the Kakamega Governor’s Cup football tournament at Bukhungu Stadium.

Addressing thousands of fans, players and local leaders, the President underscored his administration’s focus on sports as a driver of youth empowerment and national transformation.

“We are building 21 modern stadia across the country to nurture the sporting talents of our young people. As part of this commitment, the Talanta Sports City Stadium will be completed later this year, delivering world-class sports infrastructure,” Ruto said.

Flanked by Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, the President announced a Sh1.4 billion investment to complete Bukhungu Stadium into a 25,000-seater facility, the largest in Western Kenya.

“This investment is part of our wider plan for Kakamega County, where we have already committed Sh35 billion to accelerate development and improve livelihoods,” he said, adding that Talanta Sports City and the Bomas International Convention Centre would be completed in 2026.

“Transformation does not require miracles. It needs a clear vision and leadership equal to that vision. Our leadership will be measured by impact, not rhetoric,” Ruto said.

The President’s appearance highlighted a broader trend where sports tournaments are increasingly being embraced by politicians as both development initiatives and political touchpoints.

Speaking on December 31, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, challenged county governments to increase funding for sports departments, saying devolved units were best placed to identify and nurture raw talent.

“County governments, being closest to young people with potential, are best placed to tap, structure and develop this talent through deliberate investment,” Wetang’ula said, describing sports as a sustainable pillar of the creative economy. National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula at Namilama Primary School during the Dr. Juma Mukhwana tournament finals on December 31, 2025. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

In Bungoma, leaders echoed similar sentiments during finals of a tournament sponsored by Industrialisation Principal Secretary Dr. Juma Mukhwana at Namilama Primary School grounds.

Milimani FC clinched the football title after edging Madisi 8–7 on penalties, while Bwake lifted the volleyball trophy.

Speakers used the event to urge counties to complement national efforts in talent development and encouraged youth to explore digital employment under the Kazi Majuu programme.

“I acknowledge the national government’s efforts in promoting talent development, but counties must come in strongly at the grassroots,” said John Makhanu a youth in the tournament, while also calling on MPs to work closely with the Ministry of Labour to expand access to online jobs.

In Homa Bay, Governor Gladys Wanga and Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma graced the Opira Festival Football Tournament at Ndiru Grounds, a biannual event showcasing local talent.

“These tournaments give our youth exposure, confidence and a sense of belonging,” Wanga said. Businessman Sisco Mbindi addressing the press after hosting finals of a football tournament in Sabatia at Chavakali School on December 31, 2025. [Brian Kisanji, Standard]

In Vihiga County, the annual Sisco Mbindi Football Tournament at Chavakali High School blended sports with civic mobilisation.

Leaders urged youth to register as voters after low turnout was recorded in the region.

“The future of Sabatia constituency lies in investing in young people. Football acts as recreation, entertainment and a talent-nurturing tool,” Mbindi said, noting that the tournament also served as a platform to sensitise residents on health insurance and voter registration.

Similar dynamics played out in Kiambu during the FKF Limuru Sub-Branch “Okoa Boy Child” Tournament finals held on December 21, 2025. Beyond football, the tournament focused on mentoring young men, combating drug abuse and promoting equality.

Organisers acknowledged its growing role as a unifying political platform where leaders interact directly with constituents. Senate Speaker Amason Kingi during the 5th Edition of the KKK Cup Soccer Tournament hosted by Hon Aaron Cheruiyot on December 3, 2025. [Courtesy]

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi said in November while attending the KKK Cup in Kericho County said identifying and nurturing sports talent, especially at the grassroots, remains key in the Kenya Kwanza Government’s commitment.

"The government is out to give our youth opportunities to earn a livelihood. The end product is a vibrant sports sector that creates jobs and elevates Kenya’s brand as a sporting nation," said Kingi.

Analyst Protus Momanyi argued that the road to 2027 begins to take shape, sports and music are fast becoming influential political theatres, where their benevolent may translate into votes at the ballot.

“As traditional rallies face fatigue, sports tournaments offer politicians soft power building goodwill, visibility and loyalty through shared community experiences,” said Momanyi.