Original All-Stars lift a record third HMCC title

‎ Original All-Stars FC players celebrate with their HMCC trophy. [Courtesy, Standard]

The champions have done it again!

Original All-Stars FC solidified their status as Harold Mbati Champions Cup (HMCC) legends by clinching their third title, following a dramatic 3–2 victory over Kima United in the 2025 grand finale.

‎The fourth edition of the annual tournament kicked off in style at the ward level, drawing 38 spirited teams from across five wards within Luanda Constituency.

Beginning in Luanda Township Ward on October 11 2025, the tournament featured rotational fixtures across Emabungo, Wemilabi, Mwibona, and concluded in Luanda South on November 8.

‎Each ward produced three teams that advanced to the constituency-level round of 16, with one additional team joining through a best-loser playoff. The knockout stage brought intensity and drama, with early surprises, including the exit of Spurs FC at the hands of Sengo FC.

‎As the tournament progressed, four teams rose above the rest Epang’a United, Kima United, Original All-Stars, and Bungo Wolves.

In the semi-finals, Kima United narrowly edged out Epang’a, while Original All-Stars dominated Bungo Wolves to set up a highly anticipated repeat of last year's final.

‎The final lived up to its billing, with Original All-Stars emerging winners over Kima United in a five goal thriller.

With appearances in all four HMCC finals and three championships to their name, Original All-Stars have now become the most successful club in the tournament’s history.