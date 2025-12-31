×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Original All-Stars lift a record third HMCC title

By Frankline Kipruto | Dec. 31, 2025

Original All-Stars FC players celebrate with their HMCC trophy. [Courtesy, Standard]

The champions have done it again!

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Original All-Stars FC solidified their status as Harold Mbati Champions Cup (HMCC) legends by clinching their third title, following a dramatic 3–2 victory over Kima United in the 2025 grand finale.

‎The fourth edition of the annual tournament kicked off in style at the ward level, drawing 38 spirited teams from across five wards within Luanda Constituency.

Beginning in Luanda Township Ward on October 11 2025, the tournament featured rotational fixtures across Emabungo, Wemilabi, Mwibona, and concluded in Luanda South on November 8.

‎Each ward produced three teams that advanced to the constituency-level round of 16, with one additional team joining through a best-loser playoff. The knockout stage brought intensity and drama, with early surprises, including the exit of Spurs FC at the hands of Sengo FC.

‎As the tournament progressed, four teams rose above the rest Epang’a United, Kima United, Original All-Stars, and Bungo Wolves.

In the semi-finals, Kima United narrowly edged out Epang’a, while Original All-Stars dominated Bungo Wolves to set up a highly anticipated repeat of last year's final.

‎The final lived up to its billing, with Original All-Stars emerging winners over Kima United in a five goal thriller.

With appearances in all four HMCC finals and three championships to their name, Original All-Stars have now become the most successful club in the tournament’s history.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Original All-Stars FC Harold Mbati Champions Cup Kima United Epang’a United
.

Latest Stories

To safeguard our democracy, we must hold a referendum
To safeguard our democracy, we must hold a referendum
Opinion
By Musalia Mudavadi
1 hr ago
Let 2026 be year of zero stereotypes and liberated minds
Opinion
By Leonard Khafafa
1 hr ago
For mental health's sake, let's consider banning Christmas for good!
Opinion
By Muchiri Karanja
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Calls for justice and protection of parties as Jirongo is laid to rest
By Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi 1 hr ago
Calls for justice and protection of parties as Jirongo is laid to rest
Battle for top schools as placement transfer window closes
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Battle for top schools as placement transfer window closes
How Facebook 'like' cost KeNHA staffer his job
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
How Facebook 'like' cost KeNHA staffer his job
Ichung'wah hits back at Nyoro on corruption, privatisation claims
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Ichung'wah hits back at Nyoro on corruption, privatisation claims
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved