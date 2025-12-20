Young Tacts, flexes muscle at KUSF games

Mount Kenya university karate ladies team and coach after being declared women best team overall at the KUSF national games on December 19, 2025. [Courtesy]

Mount Kenya University (MKU) has once again stamped its authority on university sports after a dominant showing at the 10th Kenya University Sports Federation (KUSF) National Games held at the University of Eldoret from December 15 to 19, 2025.

The highlight of MKU’s campaign was a resounding performance by its woodball teams, both men and women, who emerged as the current Kenyan university champions.

Blending youthful energy with a handful of experienced players, the woodball squad rose to the occasion after senior players graduated just days to the competition, leaving the team largely in the hands of what the university fondly calls its “young Tacs”.

Overall, Mount Kenya University finished third best nationally, hauling in an impressive 68 medals—21 gold, 25 silver and 22 bronze—at a fiercely contested championship that attracted over 20 universities competing in 19 sports disciplines.

The podium finish came after a narrow miss at the very top, with MKU falling short by just three gold medals.

USIU-Africa clinched the overall title with 24 gold, 13 silver and 21 bronze medals (53 total), while Kenyatta University placed second with 23 gold, 22 silver and 26 bronze medals, totaling 72.

Other notable performers included Maseno University (MSU) with 16 gold medals and Kibabii University, which finished fifth overall.

Beyond woodball, MKU’s medal haul was powered by a new generation of athletes, many of whom joined the university in the September 2025 intake.

The karate team—largely composed of first-year students—was among the standout performers. Competing in their first major national event, the “young Tacs” of karate delivered beyond expectations, with the women’s karate team crowned overall champions at the tournament.

Strong performances were also recorded in taekwondo (men and women), swimming, tennis, badminton, table tennis, darts and athletics. The swimming team returned home with a “basket of medals,” while taekwondo and racket sports consistently contributed to the university’s podium finishes.

Athletics, however, presented a mixed picture. While MKU still secured medals in both men’s and women’s events, the team was significantly affected by the absence of key athletes currently in training with the Kenya Defence Forces and the National Police Service. Mount Kenya university woodball team group photo after heroic win at the 10th KUSF national games. [Courtesy]

The university’s teams stood out for their consistent branding across all disciplines, turning heads with coordinated playing jerseys and a well-organised transport motorcade featuring the university’s digital sports bus and the newly acquired Marco Polo bus for sports and creative arts.

Sports, Film, Creative and Performing Arts Coordinator William Luta described the performance as both inspiring and instructive.

“I am in awe of how the teams presented here have performed. Most of the squads were made up of very young, yet-to-be-exposed talent picked from the recent September intake,” Luta said.

“But the students showed a positive attitude and resilience. They fought for the name and the university badge. These are university warriors who conquered and won the battle.”

Luta noted that the games also offered valuable lessons for the institution. “As a university, we are deliberate in ensuring no talent is left unattended. This event has shown us the need to improve our training facilities and increase participation in competitive and friendly matches to give our students more exposure and confidence,” he added.

The championship, which brought together student-athletes from universities across the country, aimed to promote unity, leadership and sportsmanship while strengthening competitive university sports nationwide.

During the closing ceremony, university leaders, including vice-chancellors, were thanked for their support in making the biennial event a success.

With a crop of young athletes already delivering on the national stage, the university is now firmly looking ahead.

“We are proud of what we have achieved. As we look forward to 2026, we are excited about more sporting adventures and nurturing these young talents into champions of the future,” Luta said.