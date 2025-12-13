Trinity Starlets keen to extend unbeaten run

Kenya Police bullets strike Rebbeca Okwaro dibbles past Trinity starlets goalkeeper during the FKF women premier league at Afraha stadium in Nakuru on May 25,2025. [Kipsang Joseph,Standard]

Trinity Starlets will be looking to maintain their good run in the FKF Women’s Premier League today when they take on Kayole Starlet in a top of the table clash at the Comboni Polytechnic Grounds.

The two sides are currently first and second on the standings and only separated by one point.

Trinity who are the only side yet to taste defeat top the table with 17 points from seven matches having won five and drawn two. Kayole on other hand have played eight, won five, drawn one and lost two.

Defending champions Kenya Police Bullets will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Ulinzi Starlets and enhance their chances of retaining their title.

They will be away to former holders Vihiga Queens at Moi Stadium Kisumu. Vihiga which also suffered its first loss last weekend to second-placed Kayole Starlets in Nairobi will go full throttle as they seek to salvage their campaign.

Vihiga are a distant sixth with 11 points from three wins, two draw and a loss while Bullets are third with 15 points from five wins and a defeat.

Zetech Sparks who donated points after failing to honour their date with Bungoma Queens and the Bungoma National Polytechnic will entertain Soccer Assassins at their Mangu Campus Grounds.

Both Sparks and Assassins will be looking to recover having dropped points at the weekend. Zetech were lucky to maintain their spot in the top five with 14 points while Assassins are ninth with eight points following their 1-3 defeat to Trinity.

Bungoma who are currently seventh with 10 points will welcome Kibera Soccer Women at their Bungoma National Polytechnic Grounds.

Fresh from a crucial victory against rivals Police Bullets, Ulinzi Starlets will be looking to secure another win when they take on top tier debutants Gideon Starlets away at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homabay.