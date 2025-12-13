×
Teams set for 2025 Nyalenya Super Cup

By Peter Ochieng and Stephen Rutto | Dec. 13, 2025

At least 30 teams are getting ready for the second edition of Nyalenya Super Cup this month.

The teams are eyeing glory in football, volleyball and netball in what is shaping up to be a scintillating contest.

Organizers yesterday said the sporting extravaganza is touted to electrify Siaya during the Christmas season.

Football teams that delivered stunning performances in the inaugural edition last year are returning to Nyalenya Primary School playground from December 20 for what is expected to be a thrilling contest for honours and prizes.

Among last year’s standout football teams are defending champions Nyalenya Stings who were buoyed by home fans in their run for the winner’s trophy.

The Quinto Otieno side said they are training their sights on a title defence and warned rivals of a strong face-off ahead of Christmas Day.

“We are playing at home and were well prepared to defend our title. We expect a strong opposition because every team is targeting a win but my formidable squad is ready,” said coach Otieno.

Nyalenya will also be facing 2024 runner-ups Galaxy FC and third-placed Red Stars in its title defence campaign.

Galaxy tactician Bernard, who was crowned best coach last year is also preparing his squad for a mission to claim the title.

“We picked crucial lessons from last year’s tournament as we went back to the drawing board. My boys are coming for the title. The most important thing is that we are coming into the second edition more experienced,” said the best coach.

Red Monkeys that emerged fourth last December have also confirmed their participation.

Men’s football also has teams such as Green farmers, Green Desert FC, Red dragons, All stars and Boda boda FC.

Two teams – Uyundo and Nyalenya have so far confirmed their participation in the women’s football bonanza, with more grassroots clubs expected to compete in the tournament that will culminate in finals on Christmas Day.

Winners of the football contest will walk away with Sh100,000.

Tournament founder Stephen Ochieng said the event is billed to empower the next generation of professional sportsmen and women.

Ochieng said yesterday that the tournament will instill societal values while fostering unity among talented youth.

 

