Burden propels NCBA to victory at Christmas Ndume Trophy tournament

Craig Millar of Kenya Highlands seed in action against Jaguar during The Ndume Christmas Polo tournament at Manyatta polo club Gilgil on December 9,2023. [Kipsang Joseph,Standard]

A convincing 4-2.5 victory of NCBA over Johnny Walker propelled them as one of the top contenders of the Christmas Ndume Trophy when the first matches kicked off at Manyatta Polo Club yesterday.

Twelve-year-old Angus Burden, a pupil at Pembroke International School, scored a hat-trick for NCBA as L. Daisy managed another goal to give their side the first victory as teams were fighting hammer and tongs not to be relegated to the Plate Competition by winning opening matches.

Angus inspiration came from the efforts of experienced Craig Millar and Isaac Maina, who gave countless assists to him to score easily.

Lokishon and Charlie Seagon replied for Johnny Walker in the first and fourth chukkas after starting the match with an advantage of half a fraction of a goal.

Angus (Burden) was a happy boy at the end of it.

“The match was good after all, as I was in good shape that enabled me to score easily. I must thank my teammates for their work towards this success,” Angus said.

Play With Fitness also secured their first victory against Tar Agility, whom they defeated 4.5-1.

Izzy Stichbury was on target with a hat-trick in the last three chukkas in the four-chukka match, having opened the scores in the first one (chukka) to emerge as the top scorer of the day.

Visiting Zambian international Jake Coventry replied in the second chukka for the losers.

Manyatta Polo Club captain Craig Millar said Day One was being played in a round robin format to come out with winners who’ll engage each other today to get two finalists to face each other tomorrow.

“Today we were involved in round robin matches so that teams who lose drop to the Plate Competition,” he said.