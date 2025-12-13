Kenya's young swimmers jet to Angola ready to shine at African Youth Games

‎Versatile Kenyan swimmer Neo Olengo powers through the water during a past Kiambu Aquatics Gala. [Frankline Kipruto, Standard]

‎Team Kenya’s young swimmers have left Nairobi for Luanda, Angola, full of hope and hunger for medals ahead of the 4th African Youth Games set for December 13–20, 2025.

‎The team, travelling under full government sponsorship, is in high spirits as they prepare to battle against Africa’s best. The Games are especially important this year because they form part of the qualification pathway for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, giving the swimmers even more motivation to perform well.

‎Kenya has sent a talented squad, each athlete carrying months of hard work, dedication and sacrifice.

‎Versatile star Macrine Kalombo will participate in six events: 50m, 100m, and 200m freestyle, as well as the 50m, 100m, and 200m breaststroke. Her ability to excel in both sprint and middle-distance races makes her one of Kenya’s key medal hopes.

‎Also on the team is Iqbaal Bayusuf, who will feature in multiple races, including freestyle, backstroke, butterfly and the demanding 200m medley. His wide technical range makes him one of the busiest swimmers representing Kenya in Luanda.

‎Rising breaststroke specialist Neo Olengo will swim the 100m and 200m breaststroke, the 100m freestyle, the 50m breaststroke and the 200m medley. His steady improvement has marked him as one of the country’s top young prospects.

‎Backstroke expert Ruth Lindkvist will line up in the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke, as well as the tough 400m freestyle, a race that demands both stamina and smart race management.

‎In open-water competition, Kenya’s hopes rest on Pendo Anampiu and Aryan Joseph, who will each brave the 5km race event that tests both physical endurance and mental strength.

‎From Luanda, Team Manager Grace Kingori praised the swimmers’ focus and thanked supporters back home.

‎“The team is in high spirits and ready to compete,” she said. “We appreciate the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, and even more the Government, for fully sponsoring this trip. That support means everything. We also thank our stakeholders and fans for their goodwill messages. They have really lifted the team.”

‎More than 50 African nations will compete in 33 sports at the Games, offering young athletes a great chance to grow, gain experience and showcase their talent.

‎For Kenya’s swimmers, it is more than just a competition. It is a chance to make the country proud, test themselves against the continent’s finest, and take an important step toward bright futures in the sport.