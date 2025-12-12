Moi duo ready for more victories this weekend at Manyatta polo Club in Gilgil

Kenya's Kimoi Moi (left) and Bashir Dantata of Nigeria during Lagos Incoming tour for Simon Kuseyo memorial cup at Nairobi Polo Club, on November 9, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

After leading their teams to successful victories last weekend, Gideon Moi and his son Kimoi lead their different teams for another round of expected victories as they intensify their hunt for the Christmas Ndume Cup at Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil on Friday afternoon.

However, the duo has a complete set of new players in their respective teams this time round.

Kimoi, who led Sosian Energy to Moi Cup victory, will play for Sosian Power that also has Harry Stichbury, Ben Yanda and Lena in the Ndume Cup, the Division One Championships of the whole set-up.

Gideon will play for Offbeat Ndoto alongside international youngster Jadini Nzomo, Michelle Morgan and W. Charlie.

With high morale, Offbeat Ndoto is expected to enjoy the services of in-form Jadini who has maintained his top-form for close to two years now.

The Division One event has attracted eight teams with a number of young and experienced players who missed last week’s polo extravaganza having been brought on board.

The event’s coordinator Gordon Millar said they are ready for the big show.

“We are here again for another eventful competition that promises fireworks for the next three days,” said Millar, who’s one of the best trainers for young polo players at the club.

Zambian international star Jake Coventry, who graced last weekend’s activities, will this time round team up with Fredd Kambo and Charlotte Manson to keep Tara Agility in a direct competition against NCBA, led by international star Craig Millar.

Craig scored winning goals that ensured Sosian Energy lifted Moi Cup last weekend.

Alice Owambo, who featured in the Martin Kesier Memorial Trophy last weekend, will now compete in the Division One event.

She’ll play for Johnny Walker along Callum Shaw, Lekishon and Charlie Seagon who featured in the Junior Championships last weekend.

“Next week, I’ll be in a for another show,” said Seagon last weekend.

The draws for the matches will be released today morning.