It's another moment for man and machine to battle in Safari Classic Rally

Kabras Sugar driver Baldev Chager in a past EASCR edition. [Courtesy]

The stage is already been set. And it is another moment for man and machine to battle for nine days as they conquer the untamed wilderness in the 2025 edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally.

Unlike the previous editions which included six counties, this year’s grueling event that kicks off on Friday and ends on December 13 will have stages in three counties, namely Kwale, Taita Taveta and Kajiado.

Kenya will be represented by 12 drivers with former champion Baldev Chager leading Kenyan charge in the competition that has attracted 60 international rally drivers from 75 countries across the globe.

Legendary drivers Basil Criticos and Philip Kyriazi will also take part in the event together with three Nairobi-based ASL drivers. Other participating nations include Italy, Greece, Sweden, the Netherlands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, Ireland, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Norway, Andorra, Poland, Rwanda, Libya, Portugal and France among others.

With three former champions in their ranks, Deputy Clerk of Course Riyaz Ismail believes the Kenyans have what it takes to lift the title on the final day in Diani.

“The stage is set and ready for action. We have three national champions in the Kenyan team, and I’m sure they will give the foreign drivers a run for their money,” said Riyaz during a press briefing in Diani, Kwale County on Friday.

Fresh from staging a successful Confederation of African Cycling (CAC) Africa Road Cycling Championship that had 30 participating nations in Kwale last weekend, Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said they are leaving nothing to chance to make Kenya a sporting destination.

“Through this rally, Kenya is positioning sports tourism as a powerful new economic frontier, leveraging its natural diversity, cultural richness, and expanding infrastructure to attract international visitors, elite training camps, sporting federations, and global investment to Kwale, Kajiado, the wider coastal belt and Kenya as a whole, further strengthening the country’s stature as a premier sports and adventure tourism destination in Africa,” said Mvurya.

Mvurya’s sentiments were echoed by Evans Achoki, Secretary of Administration in the State Department of Sports.

“For us to successfully position Kenya as a sporting destination, we need to build capacities. That’s why this year, we had a Sports Career Day where we encouraged young people to pursue careers in sports seriously (sports nutrition, administration, coaching etc) so that we can build our capacities. When it comes to hosting these international events, it’s our people who will benefit,” said Achoki.

“For your information, East African Safari Classic Rally is part of the plan to ensure we transfer skills to our people. All the safety marshals, judges and clerks of the course that are going to be deployed are from the motorsports clubs. We are currently getting approval to host many international events which need work to the advantage of the skills we have. With the preparations we have had, we are looking forward to a very successful rally in the three counties.”

And with over 1,000 hotel rooms booked in the coastal city, Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) chairman Maina Muturi feels the rally will strongly boost the economy of the three counties.

“Kenya is changing every day in sports, and this is where the potential is. A couple of weeks ago, the country held a continental cycling event in Kwale. And this time round, we have 60 drivers from 75 countries including Kenya. And for them taking up 1,000 rooms in hotels in Diani is a big boost to our economy. Of course it will be a challenge running into those three counties in nine days but the economic impact will be huge,” said Muturi.

Kwale County Commissioner Stephen Orinde assured spectators and visitors of adequate security during the competition.

“For the success of all this event, security is paramount. Just like we did during the African cycling event, we are prepared and ready for the rally. We are equal to the task, and we have put in place every measure that is required to ensure this event is successful. We will collaborate with our counterparts in Taita Taveta and Kajiado counties,” said Orinde.

East African Safari Classic Rally proposed event schedule

December 2 – Diani, Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort – Administration Checks & Scrutineering

December 3 – Diani, Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort – Administration Checks & Scrutineering

December 4 – Diani, Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort – Drivers’ Briefing & Welcome Reception

December 5 – Diani – Leg 1 (Start Day)

December 6 – Voi, Taita Hills Safari Resort & Spa – Leg 2

December 7 – Voi, Taita Hills Safari Resort & Spa – Leg 3

December 8 – Amboseli, Amboseli Sopa Lodge – Leg 4

December 9 – Amboseli – Rest Day

December 10 – Amboseli – Leg 5

December 11 – Voi – Leg 6

December 12– Voi – Leg 7

December 13 – Diani – Leg 8 & Grand Finish