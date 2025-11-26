×
AGOK continues push for more responsible gaming

By Standard Sports | Nov. 26, 2025
Youths in action during the Rangers Gaming Tournaments in Naivasha on November 17, 2024. [File, Standard]

The gaming industry has vowed to push for responsible gaming as it edges towards self-regulation and better engagement with state authorities.

The industry, which contributed more than Sh26 billion in taxes last year pledged to promote safe gaming for sustainability.

Speaking during the Association of Gaming Operators Kenya’s  (AGOK) 20th anniversary celebrations in Nairobi, the association’s chairman Sasa Krneta said they are so far pleased with their progress in advocating for responsible gaming.

“Our mission is simple, to speak with one voice, to advocate for fair regulation, to address illegal gambling and to promote responsible gaming,” said Krneta.

“Responsible gaming is a top priority for us. Through the Chukua Control campaign, training programmes, better self-exclusion systems and public education, we are increasing our commitment to player safety and well-being.”

Deputy Commissioner in the Large Taxpayers Office Weldon Ngeno applauded the gaming industry for increased tax collection. He said taxes from the gaming operators have risen by 21% to date compared to the same time last year.

The new Gambling Regulatory Authority chairman Joseph Kirui Limo said the industry’s importance cannot be downplayed and pledged to work with the companies for a better operating environment.

“The industry is growing and it has to be supported. So it is the recognition by the government that you are a very important stakeholder in this country. We are going to work together more than ever before,” Limo assured.

The National Treasury’s Michael Kagika, who represented Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi at the event, said there has been increased tax revenues from the sector as well as expanded digital consumption patterns.

He acknowledged AGOK’s contribution in resource mobilization and community investment initiatives.

The industry’s new law - The Gambling Control Act, 2025 - was signed on August 7, 2025.

