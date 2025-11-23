Arsenal's Eze revels in 'special' hat-trick after destroying Spurs

Arsenal's English midfielder Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal, his hat trick, during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium in London on November 23, 2025. [AFP]

Eberechi Eze hailed his "special" moment as the Arsenal star's first ever hat-trick inspired a 4-1 rout of north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

Eze tore Tottenham to shreds with three clinical finishes after Leandro Trossard's opener for the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

The 27-year-old had made a relatively slow start to life with Arsenal after his £60 million ($78 million) move from Crystal Palace in August.

But against the club he spurned to join Mikel Arteta's team, the England midfielder produced a sublime display that fired them six points clear at the top of the Premier League.

"That's a good one man. Enjoyable day. Happy to help the team and to win today was special," Eze said.

"It is special. Words can't explain this one today."

Rejected by Arsenal as a teenager, Eze has made it back to the top after a long and winding career that now sees him established as one of English football's elite talents.

Devoutly religious, Eze attributed his man of the match display to his faith.

He had scored only twice in 15 previous appearances for Arsenal, but this stunning performance underlined what Tottenham missed out on.

"I prayed for it. This is what I pray for. I prayed for a hat-trick so I am grateful to God," Eze said.

"That was the prayer today. God gave it to me and that is faith, man. All my family is here and that makes it even more special for me."

Eze's brilliance was a huge boost to Arsenal's bid for a first English title since 2004 after three successive runners-up finishes.

It was the first hat-trick in a north London derby since 1978 and only the fourth in the long history of the bitter derby rivalry.

Asked which of the three goals was his best, Eze picked his second, which came with a clinical finish just 35 seconds after half-time.

"They are all good. Maybe the second one. That was my favourite," he said.

"All of them are good for me because I have been working on the process to get in that position so that's good again."