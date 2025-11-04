Race to review AK constitution begins after endless battles

Athletes compete in 8km women's race during the National Cross Country Championship at Eldoret Sports Club, Uasin Gishu County, on October 25, 2025. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The battle for a reviewed Athletics Kenya (AK) constitution began yesterday in two regions but the battle for fair rules in the game is just beginning, a section of enthusiasts says.

For a decade, a review process of the Kenyan federation’s constitution has been characterised by legal battles.

“Cold wars” pitting different camps have also dominated the race for reforms in the federation that governs the country’s most successful sport.

Yesterday, athletics stakeholders converged in Mandera and Kapenguria for the first of 12 days of the constitutional reform process seeking to align the current AK constitution with the country’s Sports Act.

Enthusiasts describe the process as overdue even as they demand a progressive constitution that espouses tenets of good governance.

When stakeholders from the three counties of Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo congregate in Eldoret to submit their proposals for the review, several issues that can only be addressed by new rules will come into play.

Last week, legends from the ‘Mecca of distance running’ said the constitutional review process should be inclusive and warned the federation and drafters of the new rules against sidelining athletes.

The Court of Appeal had ordered the federation to review its constitution to align it with the Sports Act.

But a section of stakeholders has overstayed in office thanks to the court battle by petitioners seeking amendments to the constitution to have athletes participate in election of the federation’s national and regional officials.

Legends led by two-time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui, former 3000m steeplechase record holder Wilson Boit and retired distance star Hosea Kogo insisted that athletes should be recognized as members of AK and must enjoy the right to elect officials.

If adopted as members under the reviewed constitution, Kenyan athletes will enjoy express rights under the second schedule of the Sports Act which states that “election of officials at the national, branch and sub-branch levels shall be done directly by members.”

“The current AK constitution is not fully aligned with the Constitution of Kenya, 2010. In particular, it does not adequately incorporate the Bill of Rights, which is a fundamental requirement when addressing voting rights and democratic participation,” the three legends - Tanui, Boit and Kogo argued in their submissions.

Before the tough contest over the review of AK constitution reached the Court of Appeal, the High Court had in March 2024 ordered AK to further review a constitution ratified on April 27, 2016 and ensure that public views were considered from the date the directive was issued, within 90 days.