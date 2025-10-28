Legends demand a fair Athletics Kenya constitution

From left: Retired athletes Moses Tanui, Wilson Boit and Hosea Kogo address journalists at Eldoret Sports Club, on October 28, 2025. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Legendary athletes have laid out their demands as Athletics Kenya (AK) begins review of its constitution following a Court of Appeal order in March 2025.

According to the legends, the new constitution should usher in fresh leadership and give athletes the right to elect AK executive officials.

Two-time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui, former 3000m steeplechase world record holder Wilson Boit and retired distance runner Hosea Boit on Tuesday asked the drafters of the reviewed laws to conduct adequate public participation in line with the country’s Constitution.

The trio is among petitioners who petitioned the courts to compel AK to review its constitution. They have been in the corridors of justice since 2016.

Yesterday, they stated that they had already presented their views to AK as they made several demands.

Among the proposals, is a new AK constitution that criminalises conflicts of interest.

They warned the federation and drafters of the reviewed constitution to be ready for serious legal repercussions if they fail to include the entire athletics fraternity in the process.

Tanui said athletes have waited for the constitution review since 2016, when they petitioned the courts.

“Athletes must be recognised as the key stakeholders. The final draft of the reviewed constitution should basically include the athletes as the main stakeholders of AK because without an athlete there is no Athletics Kenya. We are telling our athletes that it is time to ask for what is rightfully ours,” the legendary athlete said during a press briefing in Eldoret.

The former half marathon record holder went on to say: “What is right for us is to run the affairs of AK or be included in any decision that the federation makes.”

He called for the removal of the delegate system of electing executive officials, which he described as archaic and not in line with Kenya’s 2010 Constitution.

“Every athlete should participate in AK events. Members of AK must be athletes. We want a two-tier administrative structure at AK which has national and county levels and offices. We want functional structures in all the country’s 47 counties and affiliates. Every county should have the autonomy to nurture talents,” Tanui said

He said the team of legends stated in their proposals that qualified members of AK who are running for national office should not contest county positions.

“Election should be done within one day, and voting should be managed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure the polls are credible,” he said.

Tanui said legends wanted framers of the new constitution to involve the entire athletics fraternity in the spirit of public participation in the constitution review process.

“Office bearers should be retired athletes, but active elites have to be given the right to elect their leaders. Counties can bid to host national events because we are currently witnessing improvements in sports facilities across the country,” said Tanui.

Boit said the new constitution should end impunity by criminalising conflicts of interest.

“The new law should bring to an end conflicts of interest in the management of athletics. There are people who are agents and manage athletes in a federation which they run. Conflict of interest should be addressed and arrested,” Boit said.

The former world 3000m steeplechase champion and Olympic silver medallist said legends have in recent months held a series of meetings with athletes, who expressed displeasure with the constitution review circus.

“We have met athletes in major training bases, including Kapsabet, Eldoret, Iten and Nakuru, and we have listened to their concerns. They have raised many complaints which we feel should be addressed by the reviewed constitution.

“Many athletes fear to speak on the management challenges at AK because of the risk of being victimised and denied clearance to compete in global races,” said Boit.

He argued that AK regional offices have not been favouring identification and nurturing of new talents, and emphasis should be on counties.

Kogo said implementation of court orders has been frustrating and called for delivery of a sound constitution.

“We have been in court for nearly ten years because there has been no respect for judicial rulings and orders,” Kogo said.

He further said that athletes desire an independent federation which can run its affairs devoid of external influence.

The appellate court had overturned a 2024 High Court ruling that had ordered the current AK executive to step down after it found that the top officials had served for more than eight years.

Justices Pauline Nyamweya, Aggrey Muchelule, and George Odunga ruled that the petitioners had not sought orders barring the officials from seeking re-election.

At the same time, AK invited stakeholders to submit their proposals on the constitution review.

Stakeholders will give their views on the draft at various venues in November.