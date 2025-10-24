Team Kenya undergoes anti-doping training forum

Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya CEO Peninah Wahome. ADAK held a four-day workshop at Kasarani Stadium Kenya to sensitise Team Kenya officials and athletes on the importance of competing clean. [File, Standard]

The government is drumming up support for Team Kenya, set for the Tokyo 2025 Summer Deaflympics, urging them to compete clean in the global showpiece to be held in Japan on November 15-26.

In order to promote clean running and fair competitions, Ministry of Sports and the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK), held a four-day workshop at Kasarani Stadium Kenya to sensitise Team Kenya officials and athletes on the importance of competing clean.

In Tokyo, Kenya will compete in five disciplines - athletics, swimming, golf, women’s basketball and men’s handball in the 25th edition of the Summer Games.

The high-level anti-doping workshop at Kasarani was welcomed by Team Kenya captains Isaac Atima and Linet Nanjala who said the seminar could not have come at a better time.

Atima said they are now aware of the prohibited substances that they should avoid to prevent sanctions in the Summer Games.

He also encouraged his fellow athletes to abide by the rules and regulations of ADAK to protect their career from being derailed by the doping monster.

“Through this training, we now know what kind of elements to avoid in our daily life. We are focused on running clean in Tokyo,” said Atima, who will compete in men’s 400m and 400m hurdles.

“We have been trained frequently on anti-doping matters and I believe that as an athlete, I need to run clean, which means I have to work on my training consistently and avoid shortcuts that might not be beneficial to my career,” he added.

His co-captain, Nanjala said: “In the past, I wasn’t aware about the monster called doping but now that we have been taken through the anti-doping process, I’m vigilant. I would like to encourage my team members to ensure that we all run clean and win medals in Tokyo the right way.”