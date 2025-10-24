Wheat separated from chaff at Standard County Golf Classic

Nancy Mokua of My Jobs in Kenya in action during the Standard County Golf Classic at Royal Golf Club, on October 23, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

It was a battle of might and power as hundreds of golfers battled in the Nairobi edition of the exciting Standard County Golf Classic at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club (RNGC) on Thursday.

Some used the tournament to gauge their fitness, others to try their luck on the thrilling prizes that were on offer, while some used the occasion to beef up their social capital through socialisation and networking.

The high-profile golf showpiece, sponsored by Eka Hotel Nairobi, was themed 'On the green course, for the green course. Tee off for action against climate change and make the day count'.

“We actually cherish this partnership with Standard Group, it is, according to us, the needed brand visibility,” Eka Hotel Nairobi Senior Sales Manager Brenda Njeri said.

“Today, the tournament has given us a chance to network with players and promote our hospitality industry that is gaining great momentum across the country.

“Through this championship, Eka Hotel Nairobi got an opportunity to plant trees to support sustainability, which is in line with our vision statement to conserve the environment.

“We are also happy with the exceptional turnout for the contest, and this has been amplified with the way the golfers are thanking us for the tournament, saying it’s been a while since a championship of such magnitude was held on this course,” Njeru highlighted.

The family batch of Dipak Patel, Bhupi Patel, Dr. R.C Patel and Satish Patel were all fired up in their early morning tee off, where they had hoped to nail some of the mouthwatering accolades that were in wait.

“I have been playing golf for the last 50 years; I have never missed any leg of the Standard Group series wherever I am. I am also very passionate about The Standard Newspaper, which I have been an avid reader for 62 years. I have been reading it daily since I was 12,” 72-year-old Dipak, who had hoped to bag the senior prize category, said.

Bhupi, who has played golf for over 30 years and is a life member of RNGC, expected to play well and make away with the top prize.

“I have been reading the Standard newspaper religiously for 20 years, it’s my favourite paper, I cannot go a day without having a glimpse of it. So, coming to this tournament simply shows my zeal and passion for the giant media outlet,” said Bhupi.

Motivated Dr. R. C Patel said: “We congratulate Standard Group for giving us such a high-level tournament. The weather is great today, so we are anticipating a good time on the fairways.”

Satish, who never misses Thursday events on the pristine course, said he always turns up to support any sponsor holding a championship on their course.

Handicap 12 Habil Waswani of Kenya Airways stated he was taking part in the contest because of his love for the Standard Group platforms.

“I also came here to enjoy myself, even though I didn’t prepare well for the tournament,” stated Waswani, who is also a member of the hosting course.

Handicap 28 Tabitha Mutemi, also of Royal, was out for a fantastic outing on the fairways, saying she took time to prepare well for the tournament.

“My aim is to play this event to help maintain my high-level fitness, I have also come here to build my social circles, and victory will be icing on the cake,” said Mutemi.

“Personally, I think this is a great tournament that is inspiring many to embrace golf which is a gentleman’s sport,” added Mutemi who is also the Communications Manager at the Interim Independent Electoral Commission.

Hard hitting Simaloi Mbeya was hopeful to triumph in the junior category that had attracted key players including handicap 0 Njogu Kungu who lifted the Royal Strokeplay Championship held on the pristine course a fortnight ago.