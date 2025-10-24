Two-horse race for Africa Zone Three Boxing Championships title

Caption

Kenya and Democratic Republic of Congo lead with the number of boxers in the finals on the penultimate day of the Africa Zone Three Boxing Championships at Kasarani Gymnasium, Nairobi.

The hosts have 15 boxers, while defending champions DRC have 17, ahead of Uganda (10) and Tanzania (four) at an event that is being attended by nine out of 14 member countries.

Nine of Kenya's boxers romped into the finals against their opponents, hence increasing their chances of snatching the overall title from DRC.

They were flyweights Veronica Mbithe, and Diouf Muimi, bantamweight Amina Martha, light welterweight Cynthia Mwai, featherweight Mwinyi Kombo, light middleweights Boniface Mogunde and Alvin Oduor, light heavyweights Humphrey Ochieng' 'Jakababa' and Lorna Kusa and heavyweight Peter Abuti.

In their semi-final matches, Mbithe secured a 5-0 over compatriot Lencer Akinyi. She will now face Brenda Muduwa of Uganda in the finals.

Diouf delivered a masterclass performance to beat Ugandan Livingstone Matovu 5-0 on his way to the flyweight finals.

On her part, Martha (Amina) secured a 3-2 split points decision over Asefa Romans of Ethiopia to reach the final in bantamweight.

Featherweight Mwinyi Kombo defeated Fitwi Tumayi 5-0 to romp into the finals, where he will face Kassim Murungi of Uganda.

Mwai (Cynthia) secured a unanimous points decision against Erina Namutebi of Uganda.

On their part, Africa Boxing Championships middleweight champion Boniface Mogunde of Kenya faces compatriot Alvin Oduor in the light middleweight finals.

In the semis, Mogunde had dispatched Alex Kanabi of Uganda while Oduor stopped Kassim Selemani of Tanzania.

In the light heavyweights, Humphrey 'Jakababa' Ochieng' beat Nlandu Mbeli of DRC while Kusa (Lorna) Rachel Msengi of Tanzania when the referee stopped the contest (RSC) round one.

Ochieng' will now face Yusuf Lucas of Tanzania in the finals today.

"We are headed for the title," said Ochieng'.

Heavyweight Peter Abuti snatched a 5-0 win over Njinnou Mauondat of Gabon to reach the finals.

The battle for the final tickets got tough for light welterweight Caleb Wandera and featherweight Paul Omondi who lost their semifinal bouts.

Wandera lost to Ndjibu Ndjibu of DRC 4-1 with Omondi being dismissed by Kassim Murungi of Uganda.