Kenya triumphs at East Africa catchball cup in Kampala

Umoja Fire Girls celebrate winning the 2025 East Africa Catchball Cup Championship held at the Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere Sports Arena in Kampala, Uganda, on October 18–19. [KCF, Facebook]

Kenya emerged as the overall winner at the 2025 East Africa Catchball Cup Championship held at the Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere Sports Arena in Kampala, Uganda, on October 18–19. The tournament, which drew teams from across East Africa, showcased Kenya’s growing dominance in the fast-rising sport.

The competition, organised in two categories, Senior (18–36 years) and Most Senior (37–60 years) saw Kenyan teams shine in both.

Umoja Fire Girls clinched the Senior Women’s title, while Eaglets Catchball Club captured the Most Senior category, securing Kenya’s place at the top of East Africa’s Catchball ladder.

The event was officially launched by Uganda Catchball President Bugere Sowed, who also serves as Africa and Europe representative to the International Catchball Federation Board, alongside Kenyan officials Faith Karanja and Maxwell Odero.

Bugere lauded the strong participation and spirit of camaraderie displayed throughout the tournament.

“We are proud of your commitment and teamwork. These games have shown the spirit of unity and regional cooperation that the games continue to promote,” he said.

“Your passion, discipline, and teamwork were on full display. We are incredibly proud of your outstanding performance.”

Kenya Catchball Federation President Shadrack Okello hailed the victory as a testament to Kenya’s resilience and commitment to the sport’s growth.

He also extended heartfelt gratitude to individuals and institutions supporting the federation’s efforts to nurture talent.

“This is just the beginning. We expect more countries, more teams and broader participation in next year’s edition,” Okello said.

Okello described the event as a milestone in the sport’s development, adding that the tournament gave players valuable experience against international sides.

In June, the unbeaten Kenya women's team was crowned champions of the Africa Catchball Cup, which concluded yesterday in Soweto, South Africa.

The four nations –Kenya, Uganda, Ghana and hosts South Africa- a tournament that kicked off on Saturda,y June 14th, came to an end on June 21st at Pimville Stadium in Gauteng.

With five matches played, Kenya did not lose any of them, starting with three wins on day one, then winning two more on day two to qualify for the semifinals against South Africa. Uganda faced Gauteng Stars in the other semifinal.