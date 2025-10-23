×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenya triumphs at East Africa catchball cup in Kampala

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 23, 2025
Umoja Fire Girls celebrate winning the 2025 East Africa Catchball Cup Championship held at the Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere Sports Arena in Kampala, Uganda, on October 18–19. [KCF, Facebook]

Kenya emerged as the overall winner at the 2025 East Africa Catchball Cup Championship held at the Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere Sports Arena in Kampala, Uganda, on October 18–19. The tournament, which drew teams from across East Africa, showcased Kenya’s growing dominance in the fast-rising sport.

The competition, organised in two categories, Senior (18–36 years) and Most Senior (37–60 years) saw Kenyan teams shine in both.

Umoja Fire Girls clinched the Senior Women’s title, while Eaglets Catchball Club captured the Most Senior category, securing Kenya’s place at the top of East Africa’s Catchball ladder.

The event was officially launched by Uganda Catchball President Bugere Sowed, who also serves as Africa and Europe representative to the International Catchball Federation Board, alongside Kenyan officials Faith Karanja and Maxwell Odero.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Bugere lauded the strong participation and spirit of camaraderie displayed throughout the tournament.

“We are proud of your commitment and teamwork. These games have shown the spirit of unity and regional cooperation that the games continue to promote,” he said.

“Your passion, discipline, and teamwork were on full display. We are incredibly proud of your outstanding performance.”

Kenya Catchball Federation President Shadrack Okello hailed the victory as a testament to Kenya’s resilience and commitment to the sport’s growth.

He also extended heartfelt gratitude to individuals and institutions supporting the federation’s efforts to nurture talent.

“This is just the beginning. We expect more countries, more teams and broader participation in next year’s edition,” Okello said.

Okello described the event as a milestone in the sport’s development, adding that the tournament gave players valuable experience against international sides.

In June, the unbeaten Kenya women's team was crowned champions of the Africa Catchball Cup, which concluded yesterday in Soweto, South Africa.

The four nations –Kenya, Uganda, Ghana and hosts South Africa- a tournament that kicked off on Saturda,y June 14th, came to an end on June 21st at Pimville Stadium in Gauteng.

With five matches played, Kenya did not lose any of them, starting with three wins on day one, then winning two more on day two to qualify for the semifinals against South Africa. Uganda faced Gauteng Stars in the other semifinal.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

East Africa Catchball Cup Catchball
.

Latest Stories

Why Kalonzo should consider joining Ruto's government now
Why Kalonzo should consider joining Ruto's government now
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
21 mins ago
Praise song for the dead, who clarify our purpose and meaning in this life
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
21 mins ago
Chinese firm, NSSF inch closer to Mau Summit road contract
Business
By Macharia Kamau
21 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Kalonzo should consider joining Ruto's government now
By Michael Ndonye 21 mins ago
Why Kalonzo should consider joining Ruto's government now
Chinese firm, NSSF inch closer to Mau Summit road contract
By Macharia Kamau 21 mins ago
Chinese firm, NSSF inch closer to Mau Summit road contract
Unremitted pension contributions hit Sh65 billion
By Joachim Bwana 21 mins ago
Unremitted pension contributions hit Sh65 billion
Praise song for the dead, who clarify our purpose and meaning in this life
By Peter Kimani 21 mins ago
Praise song for the dead, who clarify our purpose and meaning in this life
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved