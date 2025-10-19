Swimmers in last push for medals at Africa Zone Three competition

Kenya's Ibrahim Lea competes in the 13-14yrs Girls' breaststroke category during the 10th Africa Aquatics Zone 3 Swimming Championship at Kasarani Aquatic Stadium. Oct 17, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenyans will make their final push for medals at the 2026 Africa Aquatics Zone Three Swimming Championship that ends today at Kasarani Aquatic Stadium.

Having set out to snatch the overall title from neighbours Uganda, they will be out to excel and bag more medals amid stiff competition from the latter and Tanzania, who have also had a good outing from day one.

The three countries have been engaged in a fierce battle, with Sudan swimmers also impressing and grabbing medals.

Team Kenya's overall captain, Samir Bachelani, was full of praise for the Kenyan swimmers, saying that their performance had improved compared to previous competitions.

“I participated in various events, my overall performance was good, but it could be better because there is so much to work on. Compared to previous competitions, we have improved our capabilities as athletes, and I can see more improvement coming in the future, but we must work harder and smarter in order to achieve more,” Bachelani said.

Female captain Victoria Okumu echoed his sentiments, saying that Kenyans had improved in all categories, hence posting good results.

“It has been a good experience, we have done well from the juniors, seniors, and even masters swimmers. The gala has been really good, having competition from different countries, even though we see that every year in this event and many other continental events,” Okumu said.

Kenya harvested more medals yesterday, with promising 12-year-old Don Ndirangu adding another gold to his basket.

Ndirangu, who has been impressive since day one of the championship, swam in a time of 28.14 seconds to win the boys 12 years and under 50m butterfly race. Abdukadir Abdukadir touched the wall 2.37 seconds later to complete a one-two finish for Kenya, while Uganda’s Elijah Ayesiga finished third in 31.45.

Kenya bagged more gold after Andrew Ogola outraced his challengers to win the boys' 13 to 14 years 50m butterfly contest in a time of 27-21.

Ugandan Jonathan Kaweesa took silver in 27.41, while Tanzania’s Max Missokia completed the podium in 30.09.

Victor Oketch continued with his winning ways in the boys' 15 to 16 years category. He clocked 26.41 to win the 50m butterfly race ahead of fellow Kenyan Igbaal Bayusuf, who took silver in 27.50. Isaiah Abner Kuc of Uganda took bronze after completing the race 0.28 seconds later.

Sudan’s Saleem Ziyad, who was among the top performers at the championship, carried the day in the boys 17 years and over 50m butterfly after clocking 25.49 seconds.

Kenya’s Johari Masinde was second in a time of 25.89, while Uganda’s Pendo Kaumi settled for bronze in a time of 26.71. Kenyan masters swimmers continued to show how it is done by bagging several medals in the category.