Kenyans step up hunt for medals at Africa Zone Three swimming championship

Kenya's Keanna Knopp competes in the 13-14yrs Girls' breaststroke category during the 10th Africa Aquatics Zone 3 Swimming Championship at Kasarani Aquatic Stadium. Oct 17, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenyans continued to register impressive results on day two of the 2026 Africa Aquatics Zone Three Swimming Championship currently on at the Kasarani Aquatic Stadium.

However, the homeboys and girls faced stiff competition from neighbours Uganda, who are seeking to successfully defend the overall title, as well as Tanzania and Sudan.

The Kenyans won more medals to enhance their chances of emerging tops at the end of the four-day championship that is featuring junior, senior, and masters swimmers.

Don Ndirangu secured more gold medals after outshining his peers in the boys' 12 years and under challenge.

Ndirangu clocked 1:07.92 to win the 100m butterfly race, with Uganda’s Elijah Asiyega, who is also among the top swimmers in that age group, taking silver in 1:09.95. Kenya’s Abdulkadir Abdulkadir settled for bronze in a time of 1:13.33.

Ndirangu’s second gold of the day came in the 50m backstroke contest as he outpaced his opponents to touch the wall in a time of 32.47.

The Ugandan duo of Kristian Bwisho (33.67) and Raymond Ssali (34.39) took silver and bronze, respectively. Ndirangu had secured a 50m breaststroke gold on day one of the championship.

Ndirangu, who has been very impressive, said that he has improved due to invaluable lessons learnt from last year’s competition held in Burundi.

“During my first appearance last year, my performance was okay, but there were things I needed to improve in preparations for this challenge. I’m doing well now because of the efforts I’ve put in since then,” Ndirangu said. Kenya's Andrew Joe competes in the 10th Africa Aquatics Zone 3 Swimming Championship at Kasarani Aquatic Stadium. Oct 17, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Victor Oketch swam 3.74 seconds faster than Uganda’s Isaiah Abner Kuc of Uganda to win gold in the boys 15 to 16 years 100m butterfly after tapping the wall in 1:00.31.

Tanzania’s Austine Okore took bronze in a time of 1:04.96. Wangeci Maina clocked 1:18.56 to carry the day in the girls 17 years and above 100m butterfly. Burundian Liella Alyse Maniriho took silver in 1:23.04, whereas Amylia Chali of Tanzania came in 0.23 seconds later to complete the podium.

Kenya dominated the relays, bagging all four gold medals contested on the day.

The girls 14 years and under were the first to take to the waters in the 200m medley relay. The youngsters outraced their guests to win gold in a time of 2:15.77 and set the pace for other Kenyans in subsequent relay races. Uganda and Tanzania settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

Kenya also won gold in the boys' 14 years and under 200m medley relay as well as the boys and girls 15 years and over 200m medley races.

The swimmers observed a moment of silence for the departed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the opening ceremony of the event.