Top gamers set for regional tournament in Naivasha

Youths in action during the Rangers Gaming Tournaments in Naivasha on November 17, 2024. [File, Standard]

Over 100 gamers from across the region are set to battle it out for top honours this weekend when the FC 26 East Africa Tournament kicks off in Naivasha.

The tournament, organised by Rangers Kenya in partnership with Kili Games Tanzania, carries a total prize pool of Sh280,000, with the overall winner set to walk away with Sh90,000.

Kenya’s top-ranked gamer, Joash Ogutu, popularly known as Jojo Depay, will headline the event alongside his Rangers Esports teammates Moses Thumbi (Lord 7) and Vincent Odinga (Chibu).

The three are expected to face stiff competition from gamers representing Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Nigeria, who have already confirmed participation.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Jojo Depay expressed confidence and excitement about the challenge.

“I’ve been training hard for weeks because this tournament brings together some of the best gamers in East Africa. My goal is to stay focused, play my game, and bring the title home. It’s going to be tough, but I’m ready for the challenge,” said Depay.

Rangers Esports director Mark Libabu said the event highlights how fast gaming is growing as a professional sport in Kenya and across the region.

“Esports is no longer just about playing for fun. It’s now a platform where players can build careers and earn from their talent. My passion has always been to help young gamers turn their skills into opportunities that can change their lives,” said Libabu.

Tournament director Caroline Nyambura, popularly known as Mama Selina, said the Naivasha event is a major milestone for regional gaming.

“This tournament is about more than just gaming; it’s about creating opportunities for youth. We have worked tirelessly to ensure everything is in place, from logistics to sponsorships. I am passionate about e-sports because it gives talented gamers a platform to shine and pursue careers,” she said.