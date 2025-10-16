Kenyans eye glory as Africa championship begins at Kasarani

Julie Wangombe in past action at the Nairobi County Swimming Association Minnows meet at Kiota School. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenyan swimmers will be hoping for a good start as the 2025 Africa Aquatics Zone III Swimming Championship begins today at the Kasarani Aquatic Stadium.

The contest will bring together swimmers from nine countries who will be battling for top honours in junior, seniors and masters categories.

Kenya, which finished third in Burundi last year, is determined to improve and emerge overall winners. The Kenyans will be up against swimmers from Uganda, Tanzania, Benin, Somalia, Eritrea, Rwanda, Burundi and Nigeria.

Neighbours Uganda, who ranked first in 2024, will be in the country to exert dominance over their peers. Uganda and Tanzania, who were second, pose a bigger threat to Kenya’s ambitions in the annual event.

Divided in Team A and B, the Kenyans will be out to rule home waters. Team A is under coach Abdulmalik Abdulmalik of Mombasa Aquatics while Team B is coached by Monica Githinji.

Swimmers as young as 10 years will compete in the junior category while the seniors are aged 17 and above. Abdulmalik said that they expect stiff competition from the neighbours Uganda and Tanzania but they are ready for the challenge.

“We expect a very competitive championship because teams from other countries have prepared well. Our swimmers are ready and geared up for the challenge.”

Kenya will also bank on the experience of foreign-based swimmers. UK-based Aariana Barchha is among swimmers that are expected to shine. Neo Olengo and Marion Alala who are both based in South Africa will be among foreign-based swimmers to watch. who will be flying the Kenyan flag high. [Elizabeth Mburugu]