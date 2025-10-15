Sports fraternity mourn Raila Odinga

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya shares light moments with former Prome Minister Raila Odinga at Kasarani. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s sports fraternity is today united in grief following the passing of former Prime Minister and ODM Party Leader, Rt. Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga, a man whose influence went far

beyond politics and touched every corner of national life including the fields, stadiums, and terraces that define Kenya’s sporting spirit.

In his message, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya described Raila as “a towering statesman, a man whose courage, vision, and unwavering belief in democracy

shaped the very soul of our nation. I convey my deepest condolences to Mama Ida Odinga, the Odinga family, friends, and fellow Kenyans following the passing of an Enigma, Rt.

Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga,” he said.

The CS said the nation mourns a colossal loss, the sports fraternity stands tall in celebration of a man whose heart beat for Kenya, both on the field and beyond.

“The former Prime Minister of the Republic of Kenya was a mentor to many, including myself, Raila redefined leadership by dedicating his life to the pursuit of devolution, expanded

civic space, and inspired generations to believe in a Kenya that is fair, prosperous, and united. He believed in the unifying power of sport its ability to bring people together, nurture

talent, and inspire patriotism,” said Mvurya.

Raila Odinga’s presence in football matches and function was seen as a fountain of honour and motivation to players. As a lifelong sports enthusiast and ardent football supporter,

he stood shoulder to shoulder with fans, often cheering on his beloved Gor Mahia FC, where he served as the club’s patron.

In its tribute, Gor Mahia said, “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our beloved club Patron, the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga. He was a guiding light and a tremendous support to

our club. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.”

The Kenya Football Fans Federation (KEFOFA) president Francis Liboyi while paying his tribute said he has left a big gap in the sporting fraternity.

“Today we honor Baba not only for his political courage but for his unwavering belief in the power of youth, unity, and sport. His legacy lives in every chant, every flag, and every

stadium where Kenyans gather in hope and pride. Raila inspired generations to dream boldly and fight for justice. His voice echoed in our streets and our hearts. Your legacy is

stitched into the soul of our nation,” Liboyi said.

The Rugby fraternity also joined in mourning, describing Raila as a beacon of unity and strength:

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all Kenyans during this difficult time. His contribution to building a united and progressive Kenya remains an

inspiration to us all. As the rugby community, we honor his legacy of leadership and nation-building values that continue to guide our sport both on and off the field.”

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) paid tribute to Raila as “a statesman, visionary leader, and passionate supporter of local football whose legacy will continue to inspire.”