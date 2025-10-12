Lejirima crowned 2025 Nyanza Hippo Pot champion

John Lejirma after winning the 2025 Nyanza Hippo Pot at Nyanza Golf Club on October 12, 2025. [ Washington Onyango, Standard]

Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s John Lejirima was crowned the 2025 NCBA Nyanza Open Hippo Pot champion on Sunday after posting an impressive three-round total of 209, finishing one under par at the Nyanza Golf Club course in Kisumu.

Lejirima held his nerve over three days of challenging golf to edge out William Odeke from Nyali Golf and Country Club by just one shot.

Odeke finished level par with a total of 210, while John Koina from Muthaiga Golf Club claimed third place with +5 (215).

Joseph Kasozi from Kinyara Golf Club was fourth on +7 (217), and Cedric Konzolo of Kakamega Sports Club rounded up the top five with +8 (218).

Speaking after his victory, an elated Lejirima praised the course and his playing partners for keeping him focused throughout the tournament.

“The course was tough but fair,” he said.

“It encouraged me to play smart golf and stay patient. I want to thank my flight mates, Cedric Konzolo from Kakamega and William Odek from Nyali, for pushing me all the way. It was a tough battle and their strong play motivated me to keep fighting.”

The Nyanza course tested every golfer’s skill, with changing winds and fast greens catching many off guard.

While Lejirima’s consistent rounds of 70, 69, and 70 sealed his triumph, Odeke’s 69, 72, and 69 showed his resilience, and Koina’s 73, 71, 71 performance demonstrated steady form despite difficult pin placements.

Other notable finishers included Titus Okwong (Uganda Golf Club) and Elly Barno (Nandi Bears Club), who tied for sixth on +12.

John Kamaisi (Nakuru Golf Club), Wesley Kibet (Royal Nairobi), and Amos Otieno (Golf Park Golf Club) also made the top ten.

The top twenty players made it into the money bracket, including local Nyanza golfers such as Thomas Oduor and Maxwell Ochieng, most of whom are club caddies who performed admirably against seasoned national players.

Lejirima’s win adds another major title to his growing career and cements his reputation as one of Kenya’s most consistent amateur golfers.

His composure under pressure and respect for his competitors made this year’s Hippo Pot one of the most exciting finishes in recent memory.

Lejirma now has three Hippo Pot crowns, two his name, adding two from 2022 and 2023.